5 Dog Nail Grinders On Amazon Your Pup Will Actually Tolerate

Nail trimming is a sensitive topic for many dogs (and their parents). The sound of nail clippers and vibration from some grinders can send dogs into a sheer panic.

But luckily for pet parents who are looking to take on the task of nail care at home, there are several nail grinders on Amazon that dogs don’t seem to mind — and sometimes barely even notice.

According to fellow dog parents who now swear by the below tools, these are the best dog nail grinders on Amazon that will change your at-home nail-trim game.