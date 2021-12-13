The Best Dog Nail Grinders To Make Cutting Your Pup’s Nails Easy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you struggle with cutting your dog’s nails, a nail grinder might be a good option.

Nail grinders use a rotating piece of material that works basically like a nail file to wear down your dog’s nails rather than cutting them like you’d do with nail clippers.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary, to find out how to choose the best nail grinder for your pup.

Dog nail grinder vs. nail clipper



Some dog parents prefer to use a dog nail grinder over a nail clipper for a couple of reasons. Here are some of the benefits of using a nail grinder when trimming your dog’s nails:

They allow you to trim slowly — Nail grinders can be helpful for dog parents who aren’t used to trimming their dogs’ nails or who get nervous that they might hurt their pups. “Nail grinders may be less intimidating for owners who are concerned about cutting their pet’s nails too short, as they allow you to grind the nail down slowly, rather than cutting it off in one go,” Dr. Richardson told The Dodo.

They smooth the nail — Nail grinders smooth the edge of the nail, so they can be good if you don’t want your pup scratching up your floors or couch (or you). “They can also help to create a soft edge on the nail,” Dr. Richardson said. “Clippers can sometimes leave the nail very sharp.”

Not all dogs love nail grinders, though. “Some dogs do not like the vibration or noise of the grinder,” Dr. Richardson said. “It may take some time to acclimate your dog to a nail grinder, and some dogs may simply prefer the clippers.”

How to use a dog nail grinder



If you decide to use a nail grinder to trim your dog’s nails, here’s how to use one:

Before using the grinder, let your dog hear the noise so he doesn’t get scared the first time you try to trim his nails. You can also “[practice] tapping it against their nails when it’s turned off,” Dr. Richardson said.

Get your dog in a comfortable position, and give your dog treats before and during the trimming process.

Push any fur out of the way so the nail’s visible. You may need to trim your dog’s fur with grooming scissors if it’s too long so it doesn’t get stuck in the grinder.

“Holding your dog’s paw with one hand and the grinder in another, gently press the grinder against the nail, checking it periodically to make sure you’re not grinding too far,” Dr. Richardson said. “Always stop before you reach the pink quick, or the ‘meatier’ part of the nail.”

Hold the grinder against the nail for only a few seconds at a time. Grinders can heat up and make the nail hot.

To check if your dog’s nails are short enough, look at your dog while standing on hard floors. His nails shouldn’t be touching the floor if you’ve ground them enough.

Make sure to stop trimming if your dog starts getting anxious. “It’s always better to come back and do the rest of the nails another day rather than risk your dog losing patience or becoming scared of the grinder,” Dr. Richardson said.

How to find a dog nail grinder



Here are some tips for what to look for when picking a nail grinder for your dog.

Guard — “Good grinders will have a guard to help prevent injuries,” Dr. Richardson said.

Multiple speeds — A faster speed will grind the nails quickly, while a slower speed is better for smoothing out rough edges.

Noise — You may want a grinder that’s quiet.

Ease of use — Look for a grinder that’s easy and comfortable to handle.

Size — Look for a grinder that’s the right size for your dog.

Ask your vet for recommendations.