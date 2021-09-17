We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though some pet parents prefer to leave nail clipping to the professionals, trips to the vet or groomer can be expensive and stressful for your dog. So, if you’re building up the courage to clip his nails at home, Amazon has so many great dog nail clipper options that are stress-free to use.

(And if you need a little more support before becoming your dog’s full-time pedicurist, The Dodo has a few quick tips you can implement when it’s time to start cutting.)

Here are the best dog nail clippers on Amazon.