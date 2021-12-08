The Best Dog Nail Clippers To Make Cutting Your Pup’s Nails Easy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

For a lot of dog owners, cutting their pup’s nails isn’t their favorite activity. But getting the right nail clippers can help make it so much easier for you and your dog so you can both get back to doing things that are a lot more fun.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary, to find out how to choose the best nail clippers for your dog.

Vet-recommended dog nail clippers: Andis Pet Nail Clipper

Best budget dog nail clippers: Millers Forge Dog Nail Clip

Best nail clippers for big dogs: Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clipper

Best nail clippers for small dogs: SHINY PET Pet Nail Clippers for Small Animals

Best guillotine nail clippers: Resco Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers, Original Pet Nail Trimmer

Types of dog nail clippers



There are a few different types of dog nail clippers you can choose from — scissors-style, pliers-style and guillotine-style.

The scissors and pliers styles are pretty self-explanatory, but pliers are better for bigger dogs because they’re able to cut through thicker nails. Also, some pliers-style clippers have a safety stop or a quick sensor to help you avoid your dog’s nail quick, which can be useful for pet owners who don’t have as much experience cutting their dogs’ nails.

With guillotine clippers, you put your dog’s nail through a hole, and a blade comes through the hole to cut the nail when you squeeze the handles (think of how a blade comes down on a guillotine). These are better for small- to medium-sized dogs because they’re usually not strong enough to cut through thick nails.

How to find the best dog nail clippers



According to Dr. Richardson, asking your veterinarian for nail clipper recommendations is a good start so you can get nail clippers that work for your dog. You should also look for the below attributes when buying dog nail clippers:

Ease of use — The clippers should be nonslip and easy to hold.

Sharpness and strength — “They should be strong and sharp enough to easily cut through the nail in one go,” Dr. Richardson told The Dodo.

Safety stop — “Many nail clippers will have a safety stop, which can be very useful to help ensure you don’t trim too far (although, it’s always still important to look out for your dog’s quick when trimming),” Dr. Richardson said.

Size — Look for clippers that are the right size for your dog.

Safety lock — “It’s also good to consider buying clippers that lock closed to avoid injuries while you’re not using them,” Dr. Richardson said.