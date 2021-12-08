The Best Dog Nail Clippers To Make Cutting Your Pup’s Nails Easy
For a lot of dog owners, cutting their pup’s nails isn’t their favorite activity. But getting the right nail clippers can help make it so much easier for you and your dog so you can both get back to doing things that are a lot more fun.
The Dodo spoke to Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary, to find out how to choose the best nail clippers for your dog.
Vet-recommended dog nail clippers: Andis Pet Nail Clipper
Best budget dog nail clippers: Millers Forge Dog Nail Clip
Best nail clippers for big dogs: Epica #1 Best Professional Pet Nail Clipper
Best nail clippers for small dogs: SHINY PET Pet Nail Clippers for Small Animals
Best guillotine nail clippers: Resco Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers, Original Pet Nail Trimmer
Types of dog nail clippers
There are a few different types of dog nail clippers you can choose from — scissors-style, pliers-style and guillotine-style.
The scissors and pliers styles are pretty self-explanatory, but pliers are better for bigger dogs because they’re able to cut through thicker nails. Also, some pliers-style clippers have a safety stop or a quick sensor to help you avoid your dog’s nail quick, which can be useful for pet owners who don’t have as much experience cutting their dogs’ nails.
With guillotine clippers, you put your dog’s nail through a hole, and a blade comes through the hole to cut the nail when you squeeze the handles (think of how a blade comes down on a guillotine). These are better for small- to medium-sized dogs because they’re usually not strong enough to cut through thick nails.
How to find the best dog nail clippers
According to Dr. Richardson, asking your veterinarian for nail clipper recommendations is a good start so you can get nail clippers that work for your dog. You should also look for the below attributes when buying dog nail clippers:
- Ease of use — The clippers should be nonslip and easy to hold.
- Sharpness and strength — “They should be strong and sharp enough to easily cut through the nail in one go,” Dr. Richardson told The Dodo.
- Safety stop — “Many nail clippers will have a safety stop, which can be very useful to help ensure you don’t trim too far (although, it’s always still important to look out for your dog’s quick when trimming),” Dr. Richardson said.
- Size — Look for clippers that are the right size for your dog.
- Safety lock — “It’s also good to consider buying clippers that lock closed to avoid injuries while you’re not using them,” Dr. Richardson said.
Best dog nail clippers
Dr. Richardson recommends these nail clippers. They have an anti-slip grip handle that’s easy to hold. You’ll be able to get your dog’s nails trimmed quickly with the spring-loaded handle and stainless steel blades that can easily cut your pup’s nails. There’s also a safety stop to help you avoid the quick of your dog’s nail and a safety lock for when you’re not using the clippers.
These nail clippers have a nonslip grip for easing cutting. The stainless steel blades are placed wider apart than many other clippers, making them great for larger pups (although, they come in medium and large sizes, too). They also have a safety lock for storage.
The large size of these clippers is designed for dogs over 60 pounds, so they’re perfect for pet owners with big dogs. The semi-circular blades are super sharp to make trimming your dog’s nails super easy, and the handles are rubber coated, so you’ll be able to keep a good grip even if your pup squirms. They have a safety lock to keep them closed when you’re not using them, too.
These nail clippers are made for small animals, including small dogs. They feature an ergonomic design with a rubber grip and stainless steel semi-circular blades, making them super simple to use.
Resco invented the guillotine nail clipper, so you know these must be good. The handles have nonslip grips, and they have a patented replaceable blade, so if it gets dull, you can just replace the blade instead of getting a whole new nail clipper.
FAQs about dog nail trimming
How often should I trim my dog’s nails?
How frequently your dog needs his nails cut depends on his lifestyle, but a good rule of thumb is to trim your dog’s nails any time you can hear them clicking on the floor.
What is the nail quick?
A dog’s nail quick supplies blood to the nail through a blood vessel and contains a nerve, which is why it hurts your pup when you nick it.
How do you find the nail quick?
Finding the nail quick isn’t actually as hard as it seems — it’s the pinkish part of your dog’s nail.
“If your dog has white nails, it’s usually easy to see the pink vein running down the middle,” Dr. Richardson said.
If your dog has black nails, it’s a little more difficult to find the nail quick, so you have to be extra careful. The nail will look darker when you get close to the quick, so when the center of the nail starts to look dark (versus white), you can stop trimming.
What should I do if my dog’s nail starts bleeding?
You should always have styptic powder on hand when cutting your dog’s nails in case you trim them a little too short and they bleed. Press a little bit of styptic powder onto the tip of your dog’s nail until it stops bleeding.
If you don’t have styptic powder (or a styptic pencil), you can use some other household products that will help stop the bleeding, such as cornstarch.
Are nail clippers or grinders better?
Whether you decide to use nail clippers or a grinder for your dog depends on your own preference (and your dog’s). Some dog parents prefer to use grinders because they give you more control when trimming. They can also be good for dogs who get nervous around clippers. Other dogs don’t like the noise and vibration grinders make, which makes nail clippers better for them.