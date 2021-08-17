The Best (And Cutest) Life Jackets That You Need This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Even if you think your pup is a strong swimmer, it’s a good idea to get him a life jacket — especially if you and your family spend a lot of time on boats or swimming in unpredictable areas, like the ocean.

Fortunately, thousands of water-loving pups have tested out some of Amazon’s best dog life jackets, and their parents’ favorites are below. This summer is about to be the safest (and most fun) one for you and your BFF yet.