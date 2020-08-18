The Best Dog Life Jackets To Keep Your Pup Safe

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

While most dogs are good swimmers, they’ll get just as tired as a person will if they’re hanging out in the water for a long time.

So whether you’re relaxing by the pool, boating or swimming at the beach, it’s important to keep your dog as safe as possible — and keeping him safe means equipping him with the same floatation device you’d use for yourself or your kids: a life jacket!

Here are some reliable ones to help you make the best choice for your pup:

Petacc Dog Life Jacket Pet Floatation Vest