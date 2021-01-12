Dog Leg Warmers Exist And They're Perfect For Winter

So retro!

By Sam Howell

Published on 1/12/2021

Leg warmers always seem to be coming back in style, but did you ever expect your dog to get in on the fad?

Well, guess what. Dog leg warmers (as well as dog leggings, believe it or not) actually exist, and there are surprisingly a TON of options to choose from!

So if your dog is super into ’80s accessories — and also being a little bit cozier on those winter walks — you’re in for a treat.

The Dodo rounded up a bunch of the most ridiculously fun leg warmers for your pup.

Canada Pooch Work It Dog Leg Warmers
Canada Pooch Work It Dog Leg Warmers
$13
Classic Leggings (Snug Fit)
Classic Leggings (Snug Fit)
$35
Camo Leggings (Regular Fit)
Camo Leggings (Regular Fit)
$40
Dog Leg Warmers (Set Of 4)
Dog Leg Warmers (Set Of 4)
$36
Classic Leggings (Regular Fit)
Classic Leggings (Regular Fit)
$30
Confetti Leggings (Snug Fit)
Confetti Leggings (Snug Fit)
$35
Confetti Leggings (Regular Fit)
Confetti Leggings (Regular Fit)
$30
Cocoa Leggings (Snug Fit)
Cocoa Leggings (Snug Fit)
$40
Cocoa Leggings (Regular Fit)
Cocoa Leggings (Regular Fit)
$40
Camo Leggings (Snug Fit)
Camo Leggings (Snug Fit)
$40
Hearts Leggings (Regular Fit)
Hearts Leggings (Regular Fit)
$40
Black Leggings (Snug Fit)
Black Leggings (Snug Fit)
$35
Skulls Leggings (Snug Fit)
Skulls Leggings (Snug Fit)
$30
Llama Print Dog Leg Warmers
Llama Print Dog Leg Warmers
$13
Blue Stripe Dog Leg Warmers
Blue Stripe Dog Leg Warmers
$13
Space Wash Dog Leg Warmers
Space Wash Dog Leg Warmers
$13
Guardians Polka Dot Dog Leg Warmers
Guardians Polka Dot Dog Leg Warmers
$11
Argyle Dog Leg Warmers
Argyle Dog Leg Warmers
$10
Knit Dog Legwarmers
Knit Dog Legwarmers
$20
Pink Stripes Dog Leg Warmers
Pink Stripes Dog Leg Warmers
$10
Polka Dot Dog Leg Warmers
Polka Dot Dog Leg Warmers
$10