Dog Leg Warmers Exist And They're Perfect For Winter

Leg warmers always seem to be coming back in style, but did you ever expect your dog to get in on the fad?

Well, guess what. Dog leg warmers (as well as dog leggings, believe it or not) actually exist, and there are surprisingly a TON of options to choose from!

So if your dog is super into ’80s accessories — and also being a little bit cozier on those winter walks — you’re in for a treat.

The Dodo rounded up a bunch of the most ridiculously fun leg warmers for your pup.