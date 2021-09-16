These Are The Top-Rated Dog Leashes On Amazon
The right leash can actually make a difference!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Your dog’s leash is one of his most important accessories — after all, you use it every day! And even though it seems like a fairly simple item, having a well-designed leash can make your daily walks so much better.
If you’re looking to upgrade, there are a bunch of pet-parent-approved dog leashes on Amazon. From tangle-free retractable leashes to leashes you can secure around your waist, you’ll find something that makes your dog happier and your walks more enjoyable.
With over 39,400 five-star reviews, pet parents say the BAAPET dog leash is the ultimate simple-yet-strong leash you can buy. It’s made with half-inch-thick rock climbing rope that comes in 4-, 5-, or 6-foot lengths, and the handle is coated in a durable padding that protects you from rope burn. It comes in several different colors, and each one has a thread of reflective material running through it, making it ideal for nighttime walks.
The 360-degree retraction opening allows you to walk behind your dog at any angle without fear of tangling the leash when retracting. “Well designed!” one of the 39,600 five-star pet parents wrote. “Comfortable to hold and very smooth operation. The temporary lock is very easy to lock, which I could see being very helpful to anyone with weak hands or arthritis. The hold lock feature is smooth as well, easy to manipulate.”
If you’re looking for a traditional nylon leash, the PetSafe dog leash is the one for you. It’s lightweight yet sturdy, and features the classic swivel clasp that makes walking your dog comfortable for both you and him. And with over 15,900 five-star reviews, pet parents say you can’t go wrong with this leash.
Another great retractable option is the dog leash from Fida, which has over 22,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. This model has reflective ticking on the leash itself and also offers a tangle-free retraction guarantee. Plus, its ergonomic handle keeps your hand comfortable for hours.
The bungee leash from AUROTH is anti-shock, which eases tension and pressure on both you and your dog during walks. “This is the greatest leash ever!!” one five-star pet parent wrote. “We have a little Frenchie puppy [who] gets so excited and tries to zoom up to everyone she sees. With a regular leash, she was basically clotheslining herself every time (we hadn't found a harness that fit her when we first got this leash). With this she can run super fast and she just sort of springs backwards and doesn't get hurt or choked.”
Walk your dog without using your hands with the iYoShop hands-free leash. Simply clip the belt around your waist using the extra-strength safety buckle and extra D-ring, clip your dog to the end of the leash using the swivel clip, and away you go. This hands-free model also comes with a bum bag you can use for poop bags or treats, and two handles along the leash that you can use for extra control when needed.
Need to walk two dogs at once? The dual dog leash on Amazon from iYoShop features a sturdy rock climbing rope that attaches to a super strong D-ring that connects to the removable dual leash extension. “‘Wow’ is my first impression,” one pet parent wrote. “Having two dogs can be a pain to walk, especially with two leashes that get intertwined and are hard to hold. I am very impressed [by] how little pull I felt, and the hand cover feels great.”