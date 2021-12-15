We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re in need of a new night light or looking for a table lamp to place next to the couch, there are a handful of adorable dog-themed lamps you should check out if you’re obsessed with dog things.

Offering a variety of both cutesy and traditional styles, these dog lamps may inspire you to start an entirely new collection — if you’re not careful, you’ll be known as the “dog lamp person” before the year is out. But that’s not really a bad thing, is it?