Here Are The Best Dog Harnesses For Running With Your Pup
If you want to start running with your dog, you may need to get him a special harness to keep him safe.
There are tons of harnesses out there to choose from, but not all of them are great for running. So what should you look for?
We spoke to Dr. Crista Coppola, Ph.D., a certified dog behaviorist at Senior Tail Waggers, and Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers, to get recommendations for dog running harnesses and some tips for running with your pup.
- Best dog running harness: rabbitgoo Dog Harness
- Best padded dog running harness: Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
- Best dog joring harness: Ruffwear Omnijore Dog Joring System
- Best multipurpose dog running harness: Ruffwear Web Master Dog Harness
Benefits of a dog harness for running
Using a harness versus just a collar when running with your pup can have a lot of benefits.
For one, a harness gives you more control so your dog won’t pull as much. And if he does pull, many harnesses are padded so they won’t hurt your dog. A collar, on the other hand, can dig into his neck when running, which can be painful and pretty unsafe in general.
Harnesses are also safer than collars because it’s harder for your pup to slip out of a well-fitting harness than a collar, so it’s less likely that he’ll be able to run away.
If you want to run with your pup, it’s a good idea to get a running-friendly harness, since they’re usually padded and sturdier than other harnesses, and some even reduce pulling.
What to look for when buying a dog running harness
Here are some attributes to look for when choosing a running harness for your pup:
- Fit — “When buying a harness, you want to look for a harness that fits your dog without causing rubbing or chafing,” Dr. Coppola told The Dodo. “You also want it to fit well enough so that he is not able to get out of it. Ideally, a running harness should allow your dog to have plenty of freedom of movement while still fitting securely.”
- Material — The harness should be made of a comfortable material that’s breathable. You should also look for a durable material, like nylon, that won’t tear if your pup pulls.
- Padding — “A V-neck harness with a padded chest offers your dog the most freedom of movement while still being comfortable,” Burgess told The Dodo.
- Adjustability — It should be adjustable so you can make sure it fits your dog perfectly.
- Leash attachments — “In general, a harness with a front clip (on the chest) can help discourage a dog from pulling, while a back-clip harness (on the top of the back) can actually give the dog more power in his pull (sledding dogs use a back-clip harness),” Dr. Coppola said.
- Reflective — Look for a harness that’s reflective so people can see your dog in the dark.
- Handle — “There should be a handle on the back of your dog's harness so you can quickly grab your dog if needed,” Burgess said.
Best dog running harnesses
Here are some of the best running harnesses you can buy.
Burgess recommends this harness that she uses with her dogs. It’s made of durable nylon with breathable mesh and is padded to keep your dog comfortable. There are reflective strips on the outside, and it comes in four sizes and multiple colors. It’s also adjustable and has two leash attachments on the front and back of the harness.
This dog harness is made of lightweight, durable fabric and has padded foam straps across the chest and belly. It comes in multiple bright colors and has reflective strips so your pup can be easily seen. Plus, there are multiple sizes to choose from, and it’s adjustable.
A dog joring harness can be good for dogs who pull since it basically lets your pup run ahead in front of you. You can also use this type of joring system (joring is when your dog runs in front of you and pulls you) if you want to teach your dog to pull you on a bike or skis. This one comes with a hipbelt, dog harness and towline. The harness is made of durable water repellent nylon with a reflective trim.
If you like running and doing other outdoor activities with your pup, like hiking, you might like this harness. It’s made of ripstop nylon with mesh lining and foam padded straps. The padded handle makes it easy to lift your dog if you need to help him get over any roadblocks, and it has a reflective trim.
FAQs:
How can I start running with my dog?
Running with your dog can be a fun way for both of you to get some exercise. Here are some tips for how to do it safely.
Start training your dog to run with you inside and with short training sessions — only around three to five minutes to start, Burgess said.
According to Burgess, “Ensure you can walk with your dog quickly first. Jog a few steps, drop a treat, praise. Repeat until your dog understands that your movement equals treats.”
Begin slowly increasing the distance and the amount of time that you and your dog run while watching how your dog handles it so you don’t push him too far. “Assess your dog's ability to run as far as you can and make adjustments,” Burgess said.
Using a hands-free leash attached to your dog’s harness can be helpful so you can use your arms while running.
“The kind I recommend has a bungee-type leash that allows for some shock [absorption] without abrupt pressure placed on your dog,” Dr. Coppola said.
Try this Ruffwear Trail Runner System from REI for $69.95
Use these tips and try out these harnesses next time you go running with your dog to keep him comfy and safe.
