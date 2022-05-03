Here Are The Best Dog Harnesses For Running With Your Pup

If you want to start running with your dog, you may need to get him a special harness to keep him safe.

There are tons of harnesses out there to choose from, but not all of them are great for running. So what should you look for?

We spoke to Dr. Crista Coppola, Ph.D., a certified dog behaviorist at Senior Tail Waggers, and Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers, to get recommendations for dog running harnesses and some tips for running with your pup.

Benefits of a dog harness for running

Using a harness versus just a collar when running with your pup can have a lot of benefits.

For one, a harness gives you more control so your dog won’t pull as much. And if he does pull, many harnesses are padded so they won’t hurt your dog. A collar, on the other hand, can dig into his neck when running, which can be painful and pretty unsafe in general.

Harnesses are also safer than collars because it’s harder for your pup to slip out of a well-fitting harness than a collar, so it’s less likely that he’ll be able to run away.

If you want to run with your pup, it’s a good idea to get a running-friendly harness, since they’re usually padded and sturdier than other harnesses, and some even reduce pulling.

What to look for when buying a dog running harness

Here are some attributes to look for when choosing a running harness for your pup:

Fit — “When buying a harness, you want to look for a harness that fits your dog without causing rubbing or chafing,” Dr. Coppola told The Dodo. “You also want it to fit well enough so that he is not able to get out of it. Ideally, a running harness should allow your dog to have plenty of freedom of movement while still fitting securely.”

Material — The harness should be made of a comfortable material that’s breathable. You should also look for a durable material, like nylon, that won’t tear if your pup pulls.

Padding — “A V-neck harness with a padded chest offers your dog the most freedom of movement while still being comfortable,” Burgess told The Dodo.

Adjustability — It should be adjustable so you can make sure it fits your dog perfectly.

Leash attachments — “In general, a harness with a front clip (on the chest) can help discourage a dog from pulling, while a back-clip harness (on the top of the back) can actually give the dog more power in his pull (sledding dogs use a back-clip harness),” Dr. Coppola said.

Reflective — Look for a harness that’s reflective so people can see your dog in the dark.

Handle — “There should be a handle on the back of your dog's harness so you can quickly grab your dog if needed,” Burgess said.

Best dog running harnesses

Here are some of the best running harnesses you can buy.