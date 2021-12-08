These Are The Highest-Rated Dog Harnesses On Amazon
The hunt for the perfect harness is over.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Harnesses are awesome alternatives to the standard dog collar when it comes to walking your dog on a leash. Because your dog’s weight is distributed more evenly, choking and pulling while out for walks lessens when a harness is added to the routine.
But with so many different dog harnesses out there, choosing the right one for your dog might seem like an overwhelming challenge.
Thankfully, pet parents have done the hard work and gave their honest reviews, ranking the below harnesses available on Amazon as the absolute best. Now, picking the right one has become a walk in the park — literally!
With over 81,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Rabbitgoo dog harness is a fan favorite by a mile. Pet parents say this harness, which comes in sizes small through extra-large, cuts down on their dogs’ pulling and fits like a charm thanks to the four adjustable straps. The super-secure buckles will ensure your dog stays safe while out on walks, and the front D-ring leash clip helps train your dog to quit pulling on the leash.
This dog harness from Voyager is great for small dogs because it’s a simple step-in harness that uses one buckle at the back to stay put. It has two D-ring leash attachments at the back, and the lightweight mesh fabric is breathable and comfortable for dogs to wear for longer periods of time.
Made from recycled water bottles, the EcoBark harness on Amazon is soft, lightweight and made using anti-rub technology that won’t cause irritation or chafing around the neck and stomach. These harnesses are designed with smaller dogs in mind, so make sure you grab your pup’s measurements before choosing a size.
Built to mimic harnesses used by military and police forces’ K9 units, the ICEFANG tactical harness comes complete with a heavy-duty control handle, D-ring leash attachments on the back and front, and is covered in Velcro so you can attach patches or gear accessories.
Thanks to the five adjustment points on the RUFFWEAR dog harness, your pup will be comfortable no matter the activity. ”This is the best harness ever,” one pet parent wrote in their review. “The extra buckle at the flank keeps my Basenji, who is a Houdini, from wriggling out … Also the handle is good to help her over logs and stuff when she is in the forest.”
Another great highly rated tactical dog harness on Amazon for larger or more muscular dogs is the Auroth tactical dog harness. It has four adjustable straps and a heavy-duty safety handle at the back of the neck. It, too, comes with Velcro for patches and has two D-ring leash attachments at the back and at the front for no-pull walks.