The Best Dog Grooming Tools On Amazon
These are must-haves.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re looking to tackle the entire dog grooming process at home or want to keep your pup neat and tidy between visits to the groomer, it’s nice to have a dog grooming kit on hand.
There are a lot of fancy and professional grooming accessories that could go into this kit. But if you’re hoping to start with just a handful of great basics, pet parents who have left reviews say that these dog grooming tools on Amazon have exceeded their expectations.
Starting with bath time, pet parents say the Waterpik Wand Pro is an awesome tool that turns any hose into a full-coverage shower. It’s engineered to use 30 percent less water than bathing with a standard hose, and the improved pressure removes excess shampoo and dirt like a breeze, making bath time quicker.
The Bodhi Dog shampoo brush begins the deshedding process at bath time while also scrubbing your dog clean with your favorite dog shampoo. “Great product,” one pet parent wrote. “I gave [my Great Dane] a moisturizing bath and used this to massage the soap into her fur. I was getting loads of wet hair out and onto the Bodhi brush (about 10 full brushes) … To clean it, just pinch one end and slap it onto a hard surface. The hair comes out in chunks from the brush.” The Bodhi brush can be used on dry fur, too.
The Aquapaw dog bath brush is a combination sprayer and brush that fits on most outdoor hoses and will scrub your dog clean and rinse away grime at the same time. You can also remove the brush head from the hose attachment and use it as a regular bath brush.
Once bath time is over, you can plug in the SHELANDY pet hair dryer and start the drying process. The high-tech dryer has a new noise-reduction feature and two options for heating. It also comes with several nozzles that can be used to comb and target more specific areas.
Next, it’s time to detangle, demat and brush your dog’s coat smooth. The GoPets dematting comb is a professional-quality double-sided rake that removes knotted undercoat and cuts away mats without discomfort. “Where has this been all my life?!” one of the over 12,100 five-star reviewers wrote. “I just got this brush, and I tried it for two minutes. It's all it took to get the knots out. Amazing. No pulling. BUY THIS BRUSH!”
Another awesome dog grooming tool on Amazon is the HERTZKO slicker brush that removes tangles and loose undercoats like no other. This thing has over 45,500 five-star reviews from pet parents who love how it instantly removes hair and is incredibly easy to clean with the one-click button mechanism.
These dog combs from Cafhelp are also must-haves for your grooming tool kit. The metal teeth are great for picking apart mats, and the rounded tips of the teeth promote blood circulation and massage the skin. And these combs aren’t going to break. “If you're tired of broken combs, you can drive trucks over these without serious damage,” one pet parent wrote. “[These] could be the last combs your family will need for 10 generations.”
If you’d like to try your hand at trimming your dog’s fur at home between visits to the groomer, the Oneisall dog shaver is a great dog grooming tool to use. It comes with six comb guide attachments so you can get an even cut all over, and it even comes with a comb and pair of scissors to keep things nice and tidy.
This gentle alternative to standard dog nail clippers from Dremel is a dog grooming tool from Amazon you’ll want to add to your collection if your pup is averse to standard nail trims. This grinding tool has two rotation speeds that allow you to safely file down your dog’s nails without upsetting the quick.