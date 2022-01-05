The Best 5 Dog Grooming Tables So You Can Groom Like A Pro

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

A dog grooming table can be really useful for dogs who need to be groomed a lot, especially if you plan on doing it yourself.

But there are so many features to a grooming table that it can be hard to figure out what to look for when buying one.

So to help you out, The Dodo found five of the best dog grooming tables you can buy.

Benefits of a dog grooming table



Dog grooming tables make it easier for you to reach your dog and keep him in place while you’re drying, brushing or trimming his fur or even just cutting his nails at home.

Using a grooming table can be safer for dogs than using a regular human bathtub because they have rubber, nonslip surfaces that will prevent your dog from slipping. This is helpful for pups who move around a lot when being groomed. Plus, many dogs get anxious when their feet slide around in a tub, so a grooming table with a rubber surface can help them feel more comfortable. It’s also safer to have your dog steady on his feet because lots of movement around sharp tools can lead to accidents.

And you can just wipe or wash the table after grooming your pup to get rid of all the dog hair.

How to find the best dog grooming table



Here are some things to consider when looking for a dog grooming table:

Size — You should look for a table that’s big enough for your dog, especially if you have a medium- to large-sized dog.

Weight limit — Check the weight limit of the table to make sure it'll hold the weight of your dog.

Sturdiness — Make sure the table is super sturdy.

Height — Make sure the table is a good height for you so you’ll be comfortable grooming your dog. Many tables even have adjustable heights so you can sit or stand.

Material — The surface material should be nonslip so your dog doesn’t slide around on the table.

Grooming arm — Many tables have a grooming arm attached that uses a collar to help keep your dog in place.

Ease of cleaning — The table should be easy for you to clean since your dog will probably get hair all over it.

Ease of storage — If you don’t have room for a big table, many grooming tables are foldable for easy storage.

How to use a dog grooming table



Here are some tips for using a dog grooming table:

Familiarize your dog with the table while he’s still young.

If this is your pup’s first time using a grooming table, introduce your dog to the table without grooming him so he gets comfortable with it. For example, put him on the table and just let him sit on it. You can leave the table out and let him sniff it, too.

If you have a big dog, train him to jump onto the table so you don’t have to try to lift him up. Or you can use a ramp or dog stairs to make it easier for him to get onto the table. You can get this ramp from Amazon for $119.95.

If you have an adjustable table, make sure it’s a comfortable height for you.

Use the arm to help keep your dog in place to keep him and you safe.