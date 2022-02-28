The Only Dog Grooming Supplies You Need, According To Experts

If you want to groom your dog like the professionals, or if you’re just giving your pup a touch-up at home, you’ll need the right supplies to do it.

But there are so many products and tools out there, so it’s hard to know what’s actually effective and safe to use (and grooming dogs can be tricky enough as it is).

From bathing your dog to trimming his nails, The Dodo rounded up all the grooming supplies you need to keep your pup clean and smelling amazing, according to vets and groomers.

To bathe your dog

Here are all the supplies you need to give your dog a bath.