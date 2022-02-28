The Only Dog Grooming Supplies You Need, According To Experts
The best gear for grooming your dog ✂️🪥🧼🛁
If you want to groom your dog like the professionals, or if you’re just giving your pup a touch-up at home, you’ll need the right supplies to do it.
But there are so many products and tools out there, so it’s hard to know what’s actually effective and safe to use (and grooming dogs can be tricky enough as it is).
From bathing your dog to trimming his nails, The Dodo rounded up all the grooming supplies you need to keep your pup clean and smelling amazing, according to vets and groomers.
To bathe your dog
Here are all the supplies you need to give your dog a bath.
This dog shampoo is made for pups who shed, which is really most dogs. (And if your dog doesn’t shed, you can get THE HAIR WASH from Rowan instead.) It hydrates your dog’s fur and moisturizes his skin at the same time with coconut and argan oil, and it has a coconut scent. There are no sulfates, parabens, silicones or dyes. Plus, it’s veterinary dermatologist-approved. We even gave it our Paw of Approval. One Dodo pet parent said, “After using The Hair Wash and her coat was dry, Lucy’s hair was super soft and fluffy.”
Dog grooming wipes are so useful for cleaning your dog’s face and for quick touch-ups in between baths (like if your pup’s paws get dirty). And this grooming kit includes not just grooming wipes but a conditioning shampoo, too. They come in two delicious scents — eucalyptus and peppermint, and grapefruit and lemongrass. Both the shampoo and the wipes are hypoallergenic, and the wipes are biodegradable. This kit even earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval because we liked it so much. One Dodo reviewer said, “The shampoo and wet wipes both did a great job of cleaning Hopper, while still keeping his fur and skin hydrated and healthy!”
Curry brushes or combs like this one can be used to lather shampoo on your pup at bath time. The soft rubber bristles scrub away dirt and hair, and it can be used on wet or dry fur. It’s handheld, so it’s super easy to use. Plus, your dog will feel like she’s getting a massage.
The absorbent material of this towel dries eight times faster than regular towels and absorbs up to 20 times more water — so it’s perfect if you really want to dry your dog fast. And it has side pockets that you can slip your hands into so you have more control when drying off your dog.
This bathrobe has a cute rubber ducky print on it, which is perfect for bath time. It has a Velcro closure to easily secure it around your dog’s neck and a waistband to tie it around his stomach. Plus, the hood will keep your pup extra warm. The robe is made of microfiber to be super absorbent, and it’s machine washable. And it comes in adorable lion, rhino and rabbit versions, too.
This dog blow dryer comes with different types of nozzles, including one that can be used as a brush. It has a flexible and expandable hose, so you can follow your dog if he moves around a lot. There are two heat settings and noise reduction technology for dogs who don’t like blow dryers.
This dog conditioner spray received The Dodo’s Paw of Approval since it made our pups’ fur look super shiny and smell amazing at the same time. It’s made with aloe vera and coconut oil and has no sulfates, parabens, silicones, dyes or propellants. Plus, it’s pH-balanced for your dog’s sensitive skin. It has a yummy coconut scent to make you and your pup feel like you’re at the beach. One Dodo pet parent said, “I LOVED the smell! It’s definitely a nice, refreshing scent! You only need a few spritzes to do the trick.”
To cut your dog’s nails
Use these products to safely cut your pup’s nails (even if your dog isn’t too happy about it).
Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary, recommends this nail grinder that has two speeds for control and an LED light to let you easily see where you’re trimming. The grinder’s cordless and uses four AA batteries. It’s also made of antimicrobial plastic to keep germs away.
Dr. Richardson recommends these nail clippers that have an anti-slip handle that’s easy to hold. You’ll be able to get your dog’s nails trimmed quickly with the spring-loaded handle and stainless steel blades that can cut your pup’s nails quickly and effectively. There’s also a safety stop to help you avoid the quick of your dog’s nail and a safety lock for when you’re not using the clippers.
Helen Schaefer, a national certified master groomer and a certified canine esthetician with Heart + Paw, recommends this grooming hammock that’s made from a non-pill wool to be comfortable for your dog. The reinforced grommets will hold your pup safely in the sling with S hooks. One five-star Amazon reviewer said, “This is even better than I hoped for! Much softer and thicker than I thought. Made VERY well, and it holds my dog safe and snug.”
Styptic powder is an essential when cutting your dog’s nails since it’s used to quickly stop bleeding if you trim the nail too short and clip the quick. This styptic powder also contains benzocaine to relieve pain.
Dog nail files are useful to even out any rough or sharp edges on your dog’s nails to prevent scratches on the floor, furniture or even you. This nail file is made of stainless steel that will last for a long time and has a handle that makes it easy to hold.
To brush your dog
These dog brushes will keep your pup’s fur shiny and tangle free.
This slicker brush is so effective that it earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval. It detangles knots and removes loose hair, dirt and dander. The wire bristles get deep into your dog’s coat, making it great for dogs with double coats or dogs with long fur that tangles easily. The retractable bristles make it super easy to clean. They just go back into the brush to let you remove all the fur when you’re done brushing. The brush also has an anti-slip handle to make brushing comfortable for you. One Dodo pet parent said, “This brush allowed me to quickly brush Mia and remove any grass and backyard bits from her coat.”
This deshedding tool earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval for being so amazing for pups whose fur is prone to both shedding and tangles (though you can use it on any coat type). It works as a deshedder and a comb, so you get two brushes in one. The deshedder has fine comb teeth to remove loose fur, and the comb detangles knots. And it has a flexible neck to make it easy to get to the hard-to-reach areas of your dog’s body. One Dodo reviewer said, “Darcy's shedding was reduced, she was much happier and her coat looks healthier than ever!”
You can remove tangles and make your pup’s fur shiny with this combo brush. One side has dense nylon bristles to distribute oils throughout your dog’s coat, and the other has stainless steel pins to remove knots and loose fur. The handle’s ergonomically designed for extra control when brushing.
These grooming gloves have non-abrasive rubber tips on the fingers and palms to gently capture loose fur, so they’re perfect for short-haired pups who shed. And they even give your pup a massage (so he might even look forward to getting brushed). They’re made of a comfortable nylon fabric and are machine washable to make cleanup easy.
To cut your dog’s hair
Use these professional-level grooming scissors and clippers to trim your dog’s hair safely and to make sure his hair looks great.
Schaefer recommends these straight edge dog grooming scissors that are made with super durable alloy steel and will last for a long time, no matter how many times you use them. The handle is offset with a finger rest to give you extra control and comfort while trimming your pup’s hair. The micro-serrated edges of the blades allow them to grip your dog’s fur, whether it’s fine or coarse, for easier trimming. Plus, they’re professional-level shears.
Schaefer recommends these curved grooming shears that are used by professional groomers. The curved edge is ideal for trimming around your dog’s legs, face and paws. The edges of the blades are micro-serrated to prevent slipping in your pup’s hair, and the handle has a finger rest to keep your hand comfortable. They’re made of premium, durable alloy steel.
Schaefer recommends these rounded-tip straight edge grooming scissors. They’re made of durable stainless steel that’ll last a while. The rounded tips of the blades are perfect for trimming small and sensitive areas, like around your dog's face or between his toes. There’s an adjustable screw on the blades that allows you to adjust the tension to make trimming as easy as possible. Plus, the handles have an adorable corgi design on them.
Schaefer recommends this grooming clipper. Its battery lasts for six hours, so it’ll run for a long time (which is great if it takes forever to get your pup to sit still to cut his hair). It has a five-speed smart motor with technology that senses blade resistance to add extra power. The blade is rust-proof, and the clipper has an LCD smart screen that displays the speed and battery life. It also comes with two combs, blade oil, a cleaning brush and a charger.
This dog grooming table has a cute bone-patterned textured surface to keep your pup safe. It’s made of rust-resistant stainless steel, and the legs have rubber bottoms to prevent them from slipping. It includes a storage basket under the table so you can keep all your grooming supplies right where you need them. The adjustable grooming arm and strap will keep your pup stable, and the large size can hold up to 330 pounds, so it’s super sturdy.
To brush your dog’s teeth
Your dog’s dental health is super important, so be sure to regularly brush his teeth and give him dental treats.
Your pup will actually like chewing on these dental treats that earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval. The chewy texture cleans all the way to the gumline to keep your dog’s teeth healthy and his breath fresh (which is definitely a plus). They’re made with natural ingredients and include nutrients, minerals and vitamins, so they’re healthy, too. The treats are even recommended by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC).
Use this veterinarian-formulated dog toothpaste that’s made with aloe, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, neem oil and enzymes to keep your pup’s smile extra healthy. It controls plaque and tartar, whitens teeth and freshens your dog’s breath. Plus, the toothpaste comes with a triple-headed brush that will reach every inch of your pup’s teeth.
To clean your dog’s ears
You might not think of cleaning your pup’s ears when you’re bathing him, but it’s actually an important part of grooming, so you’ll need an ear cleaning solution.
Dr. Antonio DeMarco, a veterinarian and president of medical operations at GoodVets in Kansas City, Missouri, recommends Epi-Otic to his patients. “[It’s] a good, gentle cleaner with great antifungal and antibacterial properties,” Dr. DeMarco told The Dodo. The solution has a neutral pH that’s safe for dogs, and it removes debris and wax to keep your pup’s ears clean.
