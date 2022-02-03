The Best Dog Grooming Scissors For At-Home Haircuts

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cutting your dog’s hair at home can be hard enough as it is, and without the right tools, it’s even more difficult.

Whether you’re doing a quick touch-up in between trips to the groomer or you’ve actually taken on the task of grooming your dog at home, you need the right grooming scissors to get the job done effectively and safely.

The Dodo spoke to Helen Schaefer, a national certified master groomer and a certified canine esthetician with Heart + Paw, to find out everything you need to know about dog grooming scissors and how to find the best ones for cutting your pup’s hair.

Types of dog grooming scissors

While it might seem like all grooming scissors are the same, there are actually many different kinds.

“The most basic types are straight and curved shears, thinners and blenders,” Schaefer told The Dodo. “Each of these shears perform a different function and are typically used in combination on a pet.”

Straight edge shears — “Straight shears do the bulk of the work, as they can be used to evenly cut large expanses of coat,” Schaefer said. “Generally, they are used to set the [hair] length on the body and legs of a pet.” This is the main type of scissor used by groomers when cutting a dog’s hair.

Curved edge shears — Curved edge scissors have a rounded blade. “Curved shears, which can range from a subtle bend 2–3 inches [out] from the tip of the shear to an extreme, almost C, shape, are generally used for faces and feet,” Schaefer said. These are good for trimming sensitive or curvy areas (like your dog’s legs) because they’re so precise.

Thinners — These thin out thick fur without cutting the length. They’re used often to debulk and remove fur close to the skin on dogs like Pomeranians.

Blenders and chunkers — Blenders and chunkers are used for a more aesthetic purpose. Groomers use them to make a harsh scissor line in the fur look more natural after they’re finished trimming the hair.

Rounded-tip scissors — Rounded-tip scissors have a circular shape on the end of the scissors, which helps prevent you from poking your dog with the sharp point. They're good for trimming delicate areas, like around your dog's ears, eyes and nose.

Unless you’re a professional groomer, you most likely won’t need every kind of grooming scissors. The type you choose will depend on what you’re using them for and the type of fur your pup has.

How to find the best dog grooming scissors

Attributes to look for when shopping for dog grooming scissors include:

Fit — “The most important thing when it comes to buying scissors is that they fit your hand,” Schaefer said. “When holding pet grooming shears, unlike hairdressing or craft scissors, the thumb and ring finger are used.” If you’re left-handed, you might want to buy scissors that are made specifically to be used with your left hand to make them easier and more comfortable to hold.

Type — The type of scissors you choose depends on the kind of trimming you’re doing (trimming face and paws versus thinning out thick fur).

Size — You’ll need smaller scissors to cut a small dog’s fur than you will if you’re trimming the hair of a large pup.

Blade material — Look for blades that are made of durable material, such as stainless steel. “The very best will be made of 440C Japanese steel,” Schaefer said.

Best dog grooming scissors

Schaefer recommends the brands Kenchii, Zolitta, Evolution Shears and Precision Sharp for grooming scissors.

“Each of these companies offer a wide range of shears at a number of price points that are durable, perform well and stay sharp for a long, long time, even with daily use,” Schaefer said.

The Dodo rounded up seven of the best dog grooming scissors you can buy.