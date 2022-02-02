4 Grooming Gloves That'll Make Your Dog Think He’s Getting A Massage

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Does your short-haired pup hate being brushed? Then a grooming glove might be your new best friend.

Grooming gloves are super useful for touch-ups on dogs whose hair doesn’t get easily tangled. (And your dog will like that it gives him a little massage, too).

To help you find the best one for your pup, The Dodo put together a list of some of the best dog grooming gloves you can buy — plus what to consider before picking one.

What’s a dog grooming glove?

Dog grooming gloves are gloves or mittens you wear that have bristles on the palms and fingers to brush your dog. You basically pet your dog to remove the fur instead of using a dog brush.

The bristles are usually made from rubber or silicone to remove hair, dirt and debris from your dog’s coat. Using grooming gloves helps spread natural oils from your dog’s skin and coat across his fur to make it even healthier and shinier, too.

Keep in mind, though, that dog grooming gloves shouldn’t replace regular brushing, since brushes get out tough tangles and matted fur. But grooming gloves are useful for touch-ups in between brushing, and if you use them frequently, you might even be able to stretch out the time between brushing sessions.

Benefits of a dog grooming glove

Dog grooming gloves have a ton of benefits.

They’re great for giving your pup a touch-up in between trips to the groomer or more thorough brushing with a dog brush.

They’re useful for short-haired dogs who don’t get a lot of tangles in their fur.

Dogs who get nervous about brushing tend to like grooming gloves better because it feels just like being pet.

Grooming gloves can be used to help lather and spread shampoo on your dog during bath time.

Many gloves are machine washable, so you can just throw them in the washing machine to get rid of the dog hair for a quick cleanup.

Most dogs love grooming gloves because it feels like they’re getting a massage.

How to find the best dog grooming glove

Fit — Make sure the gloves fit well so they’re comfortable for you and won’t slip off (or cut off your circulation) while grooming.

Make sure the gloves fit well so they’re comfortable for you and won’t slip off (or cut off your circulation) while grooming. Right- or left-handed — A grooming glove you purchase online might only come with one glove, in which case you should double check if it comes with a right- or left-handed glove.

Glove or mitten — Decide whether you prefer gloves or mittens.

Type of coat — Make sure the gloves will work for the type of fur your dog has (long, short, curly, etc.).

Waterproof — If you want to use your grooming gloves to shampoo your dog as well as brush him, look for gloves that are waterproof.

Machine-washable — Machine-washable gloves will be extremely useful for cleanup.