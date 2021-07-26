These Are The Best Gifts For Your Dog On Amazon
So many tail wags ❤️
You definitely don’t have to wait for a special occasion to give your dog a gift. If you’re in the giving mood and want to treat your pup to something special, Amazon has an awesome selection of dog gifts that will make him wag his tail so fast, he may just fly away.
Whether you’re putting together a birthday party, celebrating your new pup’s adoption or looking to surprise him with a little something to show your love, you’ll find just the thing in the list of adorable and wag-worthy items below.
To ring in your pup’s next birthday, gift him a bag of Bocce’s birthday cake dog treats. They’re flavored with a mix of carob, peanut butter and vanilla, and made in small batches to ensure freshness. And nearly 4,800 dog parents love them, with one saying, “Hate to admit it, but they smelled really good and I read the ingredients (very few and all clean), so I tried a tiny bite. Kinda tasteless for humans but not bad at all, and the pups loved them.”
This all-natural ice cream mix is made specifically for dogs, even though it looks good enough for dog parents to eat, as well. All you need to do to get your Puppy Scoops ice cream ready to serve is add water and throw it in the freezer to firm up. This doggy dessert comes in three flavors — carob, maple bacon and vanilla. Yum!
Your pup can have his cake and eat it, too. Puppy Cake makes all-natural, dog-safe cake mixes in five yummy flavors, including banana, red velvet, carob, pumpkin and peanut butter. Like traditional cake mixes, all you have to do is add egg, water and oil, and pop it into the oven or microwave. Each mix comes with frosting, which makes the deal so much sweeter.
Dogs deserve birthday parties, too! This set of party essentials, which includes balloons, a “Happy Birthday” banner, bandanas and a party hat for the birthday pup, will make the other neighborhood dogs jealous. And just imagine the pictures — ”I used it for a photo shoot and also for the dog’s birthday party,” one five-star customer wrote. “Very satisfied with this purchase!”
While you remove your pup’s loose undercoat and scrub him clean, he’ll think he paid for a top-notch massage. The Bodhi bath brush is covered in soft rubber bristles that gently remove dirt and dead skin, all while treating your dog to a spa-like experience. “The Bodhi dog brush made bath time so, so much easier, and the dogs liked the soft prongs and actually stayed still like they were getting the best massage ever!” one of the 10,000 five-star reviewers reported.
This variety pack of adorable squeaky toys is the perfect gift for your plushy-loving pup. Because of the smaller size of each toy, this variety pack is best for smaller breeds. As one Maltese parent noted, “My [dog] has been putting these toys to the test for awhile, [and] I have discovered they are actually holding up extremely well! … He gives [them] two paws up as well!”
Mango butter, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, vitamin E and carnauba wax work together in this soothing paw balm that soothes, moisturizes and heals dry and cracked paw pads. “The morning after I applied the product, [my dog’s paws] were significantly better,” one dog parent wrote. “I keep applying it every night, and it’s been five days since then and I still see improvement every day.”
Or, if your dog loves a good sprinkler session, this splash pad from Vistop would be a treat. The non-slip surface is made for running at top speed through the sprinkler system. Just hook up your garden hose and let the fun begin. “So fun!” one Newfoundland parent wrote. “The pad is very tough and durable … One keeps pawing at the water with his nails and it’s not affecting the material or tearing at all.”
When you can’t take your dog to the beach, set up the YAHEETECH foldable swimming pool instead. The pool comes in four different sizes to suit a variety of different dog breeds, and features a non-slip floor and thick MDF siding, which helps the pool stay sturdy during play. “So far our dogs have absolutely loved it,” one five-star customer wrote. “It’s extremely sturdy ... I have no idea how anyone’s dog might be able to puncture a hole in it.”
Furhaven dog beds are basically heaven in a box, and the perfect dog gift. These 4.5-star-rated pet beds have over 49,000 five-star reviews, with customers saying it’s the perfect dog bed thanks to its L-shape design and orthopedic support foam. The egg carton foam pad cushions and supports joints while promoting airflow, and the plush surface is soft and cuddly.
The perfect size to go in your dog’s crate or reside on his spot on the couch, this personalized dog mat is plush, machine washable and completely customizable. It comes in a handful of different colors, and your pup’s name can be added in the font of your choice.
If your dog is the type who never gets tired of playing catch, the Nerf dog tennis ball blaster is the toy for him. The blaster launches tennis balls up to 50 feet and will save your sore shoulders. “We have a 7-year-old border collie who just cannot get enough playtime ... He’s completely obsessed with it to the point that we have to hide it when not in use,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
Imagine the look on your tennis-ball-obsessed dog’s face when he sees this giant version of his favorite toy roll into the room. This inflatable oversized tennis ball is 9.5 inches wide, and pet parents say that the excitement in their dogs’ eyes was enough to give the giant tennis ball a five-star rating.
