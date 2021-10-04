We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Frisbees provide your pup with hours of fetching fun. They can travel for yards, are lightweight and easy to catch and can withstand chewing. However, traditional plastic frisbees can be hard on your dog’s mouth and cause gum irritation.

Fortunately, there are frisbees out there that are designed specifically for dogs, and they’re just as fun (if not more so) than classic frisbees. The Dodo found the top 10 best dog frisbees on Amazon that are both pet-parent- and dog-approved.