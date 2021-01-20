These Dog Food Subscriptions Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When your dog’s food is running low, you might find yourself scrambling to squeeze in a trip to the store to restock.

But if you’re a super busy pet parent, there are actually subscription services that will bring your BFF’s food right to you on a recurring basis.

But when it comes to finding the right one for your pet — and you — that can be a bit trickier.

Whether you want to try out fresh meals, or stick to the brands you know and love, The Dodo has broken down some of the biggest pet food subscription services.

Amazon Subscribe & Save

It varies depending on the product, but you can save up to 15 percent by subscribing. Some deals are up to 5 percent off automatic delivery, and others are 5 percent off your first delivery and 10 percent off recurring deliveries.

How It Works: When ordering applicable products, just select the “Subscribe & Save” option. From there, you can select the amount you want delivered, and how frequently you want to receive these deliveries. You can change these settings — or opt to skip a delivery — at any point under “Manage Your Subscriptions.”

What Sets It Apart: If you already have a brand of food you love, this is a good way to save money, especially if you know how often you’ll need to restock. There’s an option to filter your Amazon search for pet food for items that are eligible for Subscribe & Save.

Shop eligible dog food with Amazon Subscribe & Save

Chewy Autoship

It varies depending on product, but you can save 50 percent off your first Autoship (up to $20) and 5 percent off select brands for all future deliveries.

How It Works: Similar to Amazon, you’ll click “yes, make my life easy” at checkout. You’ll be asked to select how often you want deliveries, which you can modify or skip under “Manage Autoship.”

What Sets It Apart: Like Amazon, Autoship allows you to stick with brands you already love, and you can filter searches for products that are eligible. This can also include prescription medications and refills — as long as you have a valid prescription. A team member will even reach out to your vet if they don’t have a prescription on file, or your current one is expiring (they’ll hit you up if they need other information). You can also order veterinary diet items, but they would need to be authorized by a vet before they can be eligible for Autoship.

Shop dog food from Chewy

Farmer’s Dog

It varies, ranging from $2-$12 per day. The exact price depends on your dog’s personal information.

How It Works: First, you answer some brief questions about yourself (like how many dogs you have, where you live and what you think about fresh dog food). Then, you’ll fill out a profile with your dog’s information. From there, Farmer’s Dog determines your dog’s calorie need, the ideal meal plan and the subscription price, and you can set up your first delivery. You’ll set up your delivery schedule, and can change those preferences in the Subscription tab of your account. Deliveries are sent in insulated packaging with dry ice, and you store them in the refrigerator or the freezer.

What Sets It Apart: The recipes are all pre-cooked, and made of fresh, human-grade ingredients. Since it’s already cooked, you just serve it straight from the package.

Try Farmer’s Dog

Ollie

Price: It varies, starting from $2 per day, and plans average at $6 per day. The exact price depends on your dog’s personal information, portion sizes and whether you opt for a full plan or a partial plan.

How It Works: The first thing you do is create your dog’s profile. Based on this information, the team at Ollie will calculate just how many calories your pup needs, which will determine portion sizes and the price of your subscription. When you sign up, you’ll be able to pick a delivery schedule that works for you, and you can change that at any time. Orders are delivered in insulated packaging with ice, and you store meals in the freezer and thaw them in the fridge.

What Sets It Apart: You can choose from four different fresh food recipes (or mix and match) that are made from human-grade ingredients. You don’t have to prepare anything yourself, just thaw and serve. Ollie also offers treats that you can add to your subscription.

Try Ollie

Pet Plate

Small dogs: $3-$5 per day

Medium dogs: $6-$9 per day

Large dogs: $10-$13 per day

Extra large dogs: $16-$19 per day

It varies, but Full plans start at $2.50 per day and Topper plans range from $1.50-$5.60 per day. Exact prices depend on your pet’s specific information. Here’s how estimates generally break down:First, you fill out your pet’s profile. The team at Pet Plate will use this information to choose which of their 30+ plans is best for your pup, and determine the price of your subscription. You’ll set up your deliveries, and can update them whenever you want. Meals will be delivered in refrigerated, recyclable containers with dry ice. You store meals in the fridge or the freezer.

What Sets It Apart: You can choose between Full plans and Topper plans, which you would use if you only want Pet Plate to make up about 25% of your pup’s diet. The meals are fresh food made with human-grade ingredients, and come in four different recipes. The food is pre-cooked, so all you have to do is defrost and serve. They also sell treats that you can include in your subscription.

Try Pet Plate

Nom Nom

It varies, depending on your pet’s information. Nom Nom doesn’t provide pricing estimates, but you can get a personalized quote.

How It Works: You fill out a profile that includes your pet’s information, and choose which recipes you’d like to order. Then, Nom Nom will calculate how much your subscription will cost. When you sign up, you can choose to receive deliveries every week, every two weeks or every four weeks (and you can manage this from your account). The food is pre-cooked, and delivered in recyclable, insulated packaging.

What Sets It Apart: Nom Nom makes both dog and cat food, as well as treats. Plus, you can order a variety pack of the dog food recipes — without committing to a subscription — to see how your pup feels about it. The meals are made with fresh ingredients approved for human consumption. They have full-portion and half-portion meal options for dogs, but only full-portion meals are available for cats. There are also several recipe options for dogs, but only one for cats.

Try Nom Nom

Spot & Tango

It varies, but UnKibble plans start at $7 per week and Fresh plans start at $15 per week. The exact cost depends on your dog’s personal information.

How It Works: First you fill out your dog’s profile, and Spot & Tango will determine the cost of your subscription. You’ll choose between a Fresh food or UnKibble plan when you set up your subscription and delivery schedule, which you can later modify online. The Fresh food comes in insulated packaging with dry ice, and should be stored in the freezer and defrosted before serving. UnKibble should be stored in cool, dark places, like your pantry.

What Sets It Apart: They offer pre-cooked fresh food as well as their UnKibble product, which is a dry food in pellet form. Both types are made with human-grade ingredients. The fresh meals are pre-cooked, so you just thaw and serve. The UnKibble comes with a customized serving scoop to make sure you’re giving your pup the right portions.

Try Spot & Tango