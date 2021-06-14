If you’re looking to make a change in your dog’s diet, read the rave reviews of the best-rated dog foods on Amazon first. The 12 foods below have racked up impressive ratings, and the proof that these foods are tasty (and nutritious!) is in the empty dog food bowls pictured in the reviews.

The Dodo compiled the dog food brands with the highest ratings and best reviews — so you can make the best decision before filling up your dog’s bowl with something new.