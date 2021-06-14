1 min read
The 12 Top-Rated Dog Foods You Can Buy On Amazon
You know it's good when your pup's licking the bowl 👅
If you’re looking to make a change in your dog’s diet, read the rave reviews of the best-rated dog foods on Amazon first. The 12 foods below have racked up impressive ratings, and the proof that these foods are tasty (and nutritious!) is in the empty dog food bowls pictured in the reviews.
The Dodo compiled the dog food brands with the highest ratings and best reviews — so you can make the best decision before filling up your dog’s bowl with something new.
Packed with natural sources of glucosamine to support joint health, antioxidants and protein, the Purina ONE SmartBlend formula is much-loved by both dog parents and their pups. With over 11,400 five-star reviews, people love the nutrition-first ingredients as well as the affordable price.
This Hill’s Small Paws kibble contains the perfect blend of ingredients that go easy on your small adult dog’s stomach while promoting lifelong immune support. Finicky eaters even love this mix, with one five-star pet parent writing, “I was anxious to see if she would actually continue eating these kibbles since it has happened before that she will eat a new kibble for the first one to two days and then she never touches it again. BUT she STILL EATS THIS EVERY DAY! … I read through a bunch of reviews and it seems people have similar experiences. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT!”
If kibble isn’t cutting it for your picky eater, but the idea of dealing with wet food leaves you less than thrilled, check out these patties from Stella & Chewy. The patties are freeze-dried and can be eaten right out of the bag, or rehydrated with water. Yes, they’re a bit pricey, but over 6,300 pet parents say they’re worth the money.
Pedigree dog food is a quality, simple formula that’s also affordable — a winning combo. Over 13,000 pet parents have given this kibble food a five-star rating, with one parent saying, “Love the price!! More importantly, all three of my dogs love this brand … My vet told me whatever I am feeding them to keep doing it!!”
Taste of the Wild has risen through the ranks as a best-rated dog food brand, with people loving its “ancient grains” formula. It’s packed with antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, fruits and proteins, all of which work together to keep your dog strong and nimble.
Amazon launched its own brand of dog food called Wag, and so far, pet parents and their pups are loving it. It’s an affordable selection with a simple ingredient list focused on protein, and over 7,000 people have rated it five stars, with many reporting it has nearly solved their dogs’ excess gas issues.
The small-breed blend of Nutro Natural Choice is made with non-GMO products and has real protein listed as the first ingredient. This variety, which is a crunchy kibble that helps keep teeth clean, has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and picky senior dogs are among the brand’s biggest fans.
Dog parents love the IAMS proactive health minichunks formula because of its list of wholesome ingredients and their dogs’ positive reaction to the brand. “My dogs always love the taste, maintain their weight and are more active and happier with [IAMS],” one happy pup parent wrote.
This 4.8-star kibble from Blue Buffalo is a favorite among pet parents with senior dogs. It contains vet-approved antioxidants for immune health, as well as glucosamine and chondroitin to help support joint health and overall mobility. “Our senior Boston terrier mix, Dante, was looking shabby with a dull and dry coat and was creating some very unpleasant odors,” one five-star customer wrote. “His condition improved after we switched to Blue Buffalo. His digestion improved (not as many farts!) and his coat became smooth and shiny within a few weeks. His breath is better, too!”
Containing vitamin E, omega 6 fatty acids and other nourishing ingredients, the Hill’s Science Diet formula for pups with sensitive skin and stomachs improves fur health and regulates small dogs’ digestive systems. Plus, with every purchase, Hill’s donates to shelter dogs in need.
To support gut health and a healthy immune system, Purina formulated a specific Pro Plan high-protein dog food containing live probiotics with that shredded texture dogs crave. And even the pickiest eaters love this stuff. “One of our dogs is an extremely picky eater, whether it's treats, kibble or canned … I decided to look into Purina and noticed Pro Plan Savor has shredded meat in a tender texture,” one pet parent wrote. “Our dogs finally started showing more interest, especially in the lamb and rice formula.”
The 4.8-star-rated large-breed kibble from Eukanuba is a protein-based food that promotes lean muscle development and joint health, and is made for active dogs. It contains healthy fats, carbohydrates and even DHA and vitamin E to help keep their minds sharp as they age.
