8 Best Dog Foods For Weight Loss

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You might’ve noticed that your dog’s gained some weight recently (It happens!), so you’re probably wondering if you should switch up his food to get him down to a healthier size.

There are so many brands on the market that say their food will promote weight loss, but which diet dog foods actually work?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to find the very best dog food for weight loss.

How to find the best dog food for weight loss

The best dog food for weight loss is one that’s low in calories. “Changing to a lower-calorie food may help,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo.

Low-calorie choices may be available over the counter, but there are other dog food formulas made specifically for weight loss that’ll require a prescription from your veterinarian.

“There are even prescription foods for weight loss that are helpful,” Dr. Marteney said. “I've used one for my dog in the past with great results.”

It’s important to pay attention to which foods come widely recommended by vets because that’ll help keep your pup healthy on his weight loss journey.

“There are many great brands of pet food available, but in general I prefer larger brands as they tend to have higher-quality ingredients with more consistent formulation, and their quality control is much better than smaller brands’,” Dr. Marteney said.

Dr. Marteney loves brands like:

Purina Pro Plan (which is what Dr. Marteney feeds his own dog)

Hill’s Science Diet

Royal Canin

Blue Buffalo

Best diet dog food

The Dodo rounded up some great weight loss dog foods from those brands. Just make sure you always talk to your vet before switching up your pup’s diet.