What Should I Feed My Dog if He Has A Sensitive Stomach?
If your dog has a sensitive stomach, it can be hard to find food that won’t bother him.
“We often see dogs with sensitive stomachs — mushy stools, vomiting or gurgling stomachs,” Dr. Jennifer Adler, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, told The Dodo.
According to Dr. Adler, some dogs just require a simple over-the-counter diet change. “Try something gentle like poultry- or lamb-based, or with natural ingredients,” Dr. Adler recommends.
Luckily there are brands that create formulas specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs, offering high-protein options and blends that digest easily.
Here are some formulas that veterinarians recommend, in dry and wet options:
Hill’s Science Diet: Sensitive Stomach & Skin
Hill’s Science Diet Wet Food: Sensitive Stomach & Skin
Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach Dry Dog Food
Purina Pro Plan Focus Sensitive Skin & Stomach Wet Dog Food
Of course, it’s important to pay attention to how your dog is responding to the new food.
“If the upset stomach persists on a blander diet, seek the advice of your veterinarian," Dr. Adler said.