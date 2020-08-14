What Should I Feed My Dog if He Has A Sensitive Stomach?

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has a sensitive stomach, it can be hard to find food that won’t bother him.

“We often see dogs with sensitive stomachs — mushy stools, vomiting or gurgling stomachs,” Dr. Jennifer Adler, veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Adler, some dogs just require a simple over-the-counter diet change. “Try something gentle like poultry- or lamb-based, or with natural ingredients,” Dr. Adler recommends.

Luckily there are brands that create formulas specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs, offering high-protein options and blends that digest easily.

Here are some formulas that veterinarians recommend, in dry and wet options:

Hill’s Science Diet: Sensitive Stomach & Skin