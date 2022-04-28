Best Dog Food For Pit Bulls, According To A Vet
Special food for your fave bully 😍
Pit bulls all have one thing in common (besides their famous wiggles) — they’re all obsessed with food.
While finding a food that your pittie will eat probably isn’t an issue you’ll ever have, finding a food that can support her energy levels and those beautiful muscles might be a challenge.
We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find out more about the best dog food for pit bulls.
- Best overall: Bully Max 30/20 High Performance Dog Food
- Best value: Annamaet Original Ultra Formula Dry Dog Food
- Best wet food: Dog Chow High Protein Wet Food
- Best for allergies: Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Dry Dog Food
Why do pit bulls need special food?
Pit bulls (who aren’t one breed of dog, by the way) are made with a lot of muscle, and in order to support her strong body, she’ll need food that’s packed with protein and all the right nutrients.
But not only that — pitties are also susceptible to allergies, so it can be difficult to find dog food that she isn't allergic to (if that’s an issue for her).
“Hip dysplasia is another concern with pit bulls, and foods that have too much calcium and vitamin D can hinder the development of bone and cartilage,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.
Hip dysplasia is especially concerning for pittie puppies, so it’s important they eat high-quality food that’s appropriate for their life stage.
Because of all of these factors, finding just the right food for your pittie can pose a bit of a challenge, but luckily you don’t have to do all the heavy lifting.
What to look for in food for a pittie
Your pittie needs a balanced diet with nutrients to keep her strong and healthy.
The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends the following dry dog food nutrient breakdown for adult dogs:
- 30–40 percent high-quality protein
- 20–30 percent carbohydrates
- 10–14 percent animal fat
- 1–1.5 percent calcium
When it comes to wet food, these percentages can change a bit. “This is because wet dog food consists of 78 percent water, and the water is counted as part of its weight,” Dr. Sievert said. Due to the water content, protein percentages will be lower, so instead of 30 percent, you’ll be looking for food that’s around 8 percent protein.
Best dog food for pit bulls
These are vet-recommended foods that will keep your pittie happy and healthy.
First five ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, ground grain sorghum
Lifestage: All life stages, from puppy to adult
Protein: 30 percent
Fat: 20 percent
“Bully Max is excellent and meets all AAFCO nutritional guidelines,” Dr. Sievert said. At 535 calories per cup, this dog food is made to keep your pittie in her best shape ever (and since it’s so high in calories, you won’t need to feed your pup as much!). It’s packed with protein and fat to meet your dog's specific needs, and it’s great for all dogs aged 4 weeks and up.
First five ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, chicken fat, whole dry eggs, herring meal
Lifestage: All life stages, from puppy to adult
Protein: 32 percent
Fat: 20 percent
This protein-packed dog food comes in at 32 percent protein and 20 percent crude fat and is great for your pup's digestive system. “I love prebiotics in pet foods!” Dr. Sievert said. “It also has yeast, which is easy to digest.” While it’s great for all life stages, it really shines for active dog breeds (like pitties!), performance dogs and puppies. Also, it comes in sustainable packaging, so you can feel good about buying it.
First five ingredients: Chicken, wheat gluten, meat by-products, liver, beef
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 11 percent
Fat: 3 percent
This wet dog food is high in protein to help support your pittie’s muscles. It comes in two flavors — chicken and beef — so you can switch it up to keep your dog interested. “I like Dog Chow High Protein Wet Food because the first ingredient is real chicken or beef, depending on your purchase,” Dr. Sievert said. “Each can contains 40 grams of protein, and it’s full of all of the vitamins and minerals that your dog needs to be healthy, and the number of carbs and proteins it has will give your pit all of the energy [she] needs.”
First five ingredients: Duck, duck meal, potatoes, cassava flour, sweet potatoes
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 32 percent
Fat: 20 percent
“Natural balance limited ingredient dry dog food is a great choice for pit bull owners because it has limited ingredients, which [helps] reduce the chances your dog will have an allergic reaction,” Dr. Sievert said. This food is made with duck, so it’s perfect for dogs who have allergies to common proteins like chicken. It also contains amino acids that help with maintaining your pittie’s strong muscles.
While finding just the right dog food for your pit bull might take some time, hopefully these recommendations can help you in your search.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.