Best Dog Food For Pit Bulls, According To A Vet

Pit bulls all have one thing in common (besides their famous wiggles) — they’re all obsessed with food.

While finding a food that your pittie will eat probably isn’t an issue you’ll ever have, finding a food that can support her energy levels and those beautiful muscles might be a challenge.

We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find out more about the best dog food for pit bulls.

Why do pit bulls need special food?

Pit bulls (who aren’t one breed of dog, by the way) are made with a lot of muscle, and in order to support her strong body, she’ll need food that’s packed with protein and all the right nutrients.

But not only that — pitties are also susceptible to allergies, so it can be difficult to find dog food that she isn't allergic to (if that’s an issue for her).

“Hip dysplasia is another concern with pit bulls, and foods that have too much calcium and vitamin D can hinder the development of bone and cartilage,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Hip dysplasia is especially concerning for pittie puppies, so it’s important they eat high-quality food that’s appropriate for their life stage.

Because of all of these factors, finding just the right food for your pittie can pose a bit of a challenge, but luckily you don’t have to do all the heavy lifting.

What to look for in food for a pittie

Your pittie needs a balanced diet with nutrients to keep her strong and healthy.

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends the following dry dog food nutrient breakdown for adult dogs:

30–40 percent high-quality protein

20–30 percent carbohydrates

10–14 percent animal fat

1–1.5 percent calcium

When it comes to wet food, these percentages can change a bit. “This is because wet dog food consists of 78 percent water, and the water is counted as part of its weight,” Dr. Sievert said. Due to the water content, protein percentages will be lower, so instead of 30 percent, you’ll be looking for food that’s around 8 percent protein.

Best dog food for pit bulls

These are vet-recommended foods that will keep your pittie happy and healthy.