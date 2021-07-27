The 7 Best-Rated Dog DNA Tests On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve ever wondered who your dog really is, that is, what his genetic makeup may look like, at-home DNA testing has progressed to the point where now you can find out easily with a simple swab of his cheek.

There are a handful of reliable dog DNA tests on Amazon available for pet parents who want to know more about their mixed-breed dog, including kits that even give you insight into potential health concerns based on your pup’s genetic makeup. And based on the glowing reviews of the below kits, you’re about to be one step closer to better understanding your dog inside and out.