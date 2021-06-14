Before you hop in the car for your next road trip with your partner in crime, you may want to invest in a secure crate for the car to keep your pup safer.

But it can be a bit overwhelming trying to find the right one. To help you out, The Dodo rounded up 10 of the best-rated dog car crates and booster seats. They all have stellar reviews from pet parents, so you can have some peace of mind knowing that your four-legged friend is in for the safest ride of their life. Buckle up, turn up the road trip playlist and check out the best of the best dog crates for cars below.