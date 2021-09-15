We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Halloween is just around the corner, and if your pup is going to win this year’s costume contest, you should definitely start planning his outfit now.

Fortunately, no matter what kind of costume you’re going for (cute, funny, scary, pop culture-y, etc.), there’s a dog costume on Amazon that you’ll love. And after reading hundreds of five-star reviews, The Dodo is here to help you decide which dog costume to choose.

Here are some of the best we found.