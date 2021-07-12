The 5 Best Dog Cooling Vests On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

High temperatures and summer sun can spell trouble for any dog who gets overheated easily. If you’re the parent of a pup who runs hot and doesn’t do well in warm weather, a dog cooling vest may make summertime a lot more tolerable for her.

To help you out, The Dodo compiled a list of the best cooling vests available on Amazon. These innovative vests use moisture to keep your pup cool, and you can even store them in the fridge to give your dog an extra boost of wearable air conditioning. And as one pet parent wrote in their review, their dog is now “cool as a cucumber,” even in the height of summer, thanks to her cooling vest.