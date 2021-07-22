6 Cooling Mats That Will Make Your Dog's Summer So Much Better

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Some dogs have trouble beating the heat, and if you live in a warm climate or don’t have an air-conditioned house, your panting pup may have to work overtime to try to cool himself down.

Luckily, there are ways you can help besides just having cold water available. The Dodo happened upon a genius invention on Amazon — dog cooling mats — and they’ll help your pup stop panting, cool down and chill out. You can also use them either inside or outside, wherever your dog likes to hang out during the summer.

Here are some of the best options, according to enthusiastic pet parent reviewers.