We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s time to unwind by coloring within the lines. Coloring books have always been a favorite childhood activity for many, but more recently, adult coloring books have become a huge trend, too.

Now, both kids and adults can sit back and relax with a fun coloring project — and these dog-themed coloring books for kids and adults are a great way for everyone to take their minds off whatever is bugging them and hang out with some colorful pups for an hour or two.

These are the best dog coloring books for kids and adults.