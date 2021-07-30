The Best Dog Coats To Keep Your BFF Warm This Winter
Winter is coming ❄️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Some dogs can’t get enough of snow and cold winter weather, while other pups would much rather be curled up inside next to a crackling fire. For those pups who need a little extra coverage and coziness when they go outside during the colder months, investing in a quality dog coat is key.
The Dodo compiled a list of some of the best dog coats on Amazon, and based on all the five-star reviews left by happy pet parents, there’s no way your dog will be anything but toasty this winter.
This Kuoser plaid coat fits both big and small dogs and comes in a variety of fun, reversible colors. One side is made with a quilted, waterproof polyester, and the other features a colorful, soft-touch plaid — both help to keep your pup super warm on winter days. With over 23,500 five-star reviews, pet parents of dogs of all sizes adore the fit and style of this cozy winter coat.
Carhartt makes pet coats, too! The much-loved workwear brand has an insulated chore coat that fits dogs up to 24 inches long. It’s made out of the classic Carhartt 100 percent ring-spun, water-repellent cotton, and even has reinforced pockets so your dog can carry his favorite treats with him. “Just buy it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The quality of a Carhartt for the furry family members. Easy to put on and take off. I would recommend this especially for your short-haired animals in the cold weather.”
Comfy doesn’t even begin to describe how soft and cozy the Vecomfy winter fleece hoodie is. It’s lined with faux fur material and puffed with polyester filling. This coat comes in sizes from extra small to extra large, and over 8,700 pet parents say it’s the best coat there is on Amazon. “This simple fleece lined coat is very well made and easy to put on, take off,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The large fits perfect with a little room to spare! The hood fits nicely and my dogs can move around easily. I really am pleased with this coat and might order an extra set!”
The only hard decision you have to make about the Gooby fleece vest is which color to choose. These super simple slip-on vests are great for smaller dogs, machine washable and, as one of the five-star reviewers notes, great for layering. “Medium is the perfect fit for our 8-pound Chihuahua! We always have issues with his clothes and he's always cold so it's important we find clothes he can wear all the time,” they said. “Also ordered this in a large and my dog wears it over his other clothes kind of like a fleece jacket.”
Lined with cozy fleece material, this waterproof cape is as easy to put on as it is for your pup to wear. It comes with a leash access opening and reflective trim, and is made with fast-drying and waterproof fabrics. Over 2,800 pet parents have rated the Queenmore coat five stars, with one reviewer writing, “This cute, soft and very flexible jacket fits my mini dachshund, Henry, perfectly. He looked very comfortable in it and had full range of motion in it. I love that it doesn’t have the tricky leg openings that dachshunds are experts at getting their legs out of.”
This reversible coat from ASENKU comes in a variety of fun plaid colorways and features a waterproof and windproof polyester shell that keeps the chill off your pup. Plus, it fits dogs up to 24.8 inches long. “My dog loves his new coat. He is a golden retriever,” one pet parent wrote. “Bought the XXXL, fits perfect with lots of room. It will keep him warm out fishing and camping in Michigan in the spring and fall. Well worth it.”
This waterproof padded coat from ThinkPet comes with an elasticized and quilted chest and stomach strap to ensure the best fit and ultimate warmth when your dog is wearing it. It comes in four different colors and in sizes from extra small to XXXL, — plus it looks really sharp. “Seriously, my little Eddie Bauer-lookin' dog ... it's adorable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The zipper feature is genius, so she can wear her harness OR collar any time. I LOVE both sides/colors of the reversible jacket, and best of all, she seems very happy and WARM in the first-ever jacket she's ever worn. I might just buy it in another color ... like, right now.”
This coat from JoyDaog is basically like a puffer vest for your pup. It has a fleece lining, elasticized waist and arm cuffs to keep the cold air out, and three snap button closures on the belly. “My baby looks just sooo handsome,” one of the over 7,000 five-star pet parents wrote. “Medium size fits comfortably enough to my 12-pound terrier. Allows normal movement and room under the belly for him to do his things outside. Looks like a Ralph Lauren model.”
PetBoBo’s faux fur-trimmed hooded coat is just like your favorite winter jacket, but dog-sized. It’s lined with warm faux sherpa material and has a soft yet durable cotton exterior. It’s the perfect size for smaller dogs, and over 1,600 pet parents have given this down-alternative-stuffed coat a five-star rating.
Available on Amazon in sizes small to XXL, the SlowTon dog coat features an extendable fleece turtleneck that can be adjusted to fit snug around your pup’s neck, as well as a reflective stripe to keep him safe while playing in the dark. “Great coat! I got this for a winter trip to Lake Tahoe,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “Love the soft fleece material for the neck. Easy to put on and fits great. My dog is 42 pounds and was in between sizes, but I went with the large and it fit perfect. The extra room around the neck area leaves space for collars.”