The Best Dog Hair Clippers, According To A Professional Groomer

If you’re looking for dog grooming clippers for your pup, you might not even know where to begin. Aren’t they all the same?

There are actually different types of dog clippers, and they have different uses when it comes to cutting your pup’s hair.

The Dodo spoke to Helen Schaefer, a national certified master groomer and a certified canine esthetician with Heart + Paw, to find out everything you need to know about dog hair clippers, including how to find the best ones for your pup and how to clean them.

Types of dog clippers

There are a few types of dog hair clippers, the main types being A5 clippers, trimmers and D-style clippers.

A5 clippers — “A5 clippers refer to the type most professional groomers use,” Schaefer told The Dodo. “These clippers are more heavy duty and utilize various interchangeable steel blades.”

Trimmers — Trimmers are used for more delicate areas, like around your dog’s face and paws. They can also be useful for small dogs or dogs with thin hair. “Trimmers are lightweight clippers that have a limited cutting range,” Schaefer said. “They are often used to clean around the private areas, inside the paw pads and near the eyes. These clippers tend to be quieter, so coupled with the guard combs, they can be a great choice for thinner-coated pets and younger puppies.”

D-style clippers — D-style clippers are kind of a combination between trimmers and A5 clippers. “D-style clippers are a new type that blend the lightness and quiet operation of a trimmer with the flexibility of an A5-style clipper,” Schaefer said.

How to find the best dog clippers

According to Schaefer, the type of clipper you buy will depend on what you’re planning to use it for, since the various styles of clippers are typically used for different purposes.

“If you will be clipping multiple dogs, you want a strong A5 clipper,” Schaefer said. “If you just have a small Yorkie or Maltese-type dog, a trimmer with guard combs may be a great option. These finer coats won’t wear out the motor, and the compact size of these trimmers allow easier movement of the clipper on their small bodies.”

And if you’re only doing some basic trimming for your pup, a D-style clipper is probably your best bet.

“If you have just your personal dog that you will be clipping occasionally, the D-style clippers are for you!” Schaefer said.

Aside from the type of clipper, here are some other attributes to look for when buying a hair clipper for your pup:

Corded versus cordless — This totally depends on your preference, but a cordless clipper will let you move around more easily while you trim.

Sound — If your dog gets nervous with loud sounds, you may want to consider a clipper that’s quiet.

Speed — Look for a clipper that has multiple speeds so you can adjust it. For bigger dogs and dogs with thick fur, you might need a higher speed to be able to cut through all their hair.

Temperature — You should look for a clipper that doesn’t get too hot, since it can burn your pup or get uncomfortable.

Blade material — Look for clippers with blades that are made of durable material, like stainless steel, so they’ll last and you’ll get your money’s worth.

How to use dog clippers

Here are some tips for how to use dog grooming clippers to cut your pup’s hair:

Make sure your clipper blades have all of their teeth and that the blades are firmly attached before you start cutting.

“Dog clippers should always be used with caution,” Schaefer said. “You should always clip with the grain of the pet’s hair and pay special attention to sensitive areas or ones with extra folds, such as the neck, behind the ears, the groin and the legs.”

“You may want to apply a drop of clipper oil directly in the middle of the teeth, along the cutting edge,” Schaefer said. “This will ensure they work properly and stay cooler longer. Turn the clipper on to distribute the oil and wipe the excess off on a paper towel before using it on your pet.” You can get this Wahl oil from Amazon for $3.95.

“Always make sure to periodically check your blades while clipping,” Schaefer said. “Every style of clipper will heat up. Test the blade on the inside of your forearm. If it is uncomfortably warm for you, it is uncomfortably warm for your pet.” If the clipper gets too warm, you should switch blades or stop trimming and let it cool down for a few minutes.

“Remember — clipping dog hair is like mowing the lawn!” Schaefer said. “You will get better and safer results if you go slower and let the clipper and blade do the work. Forcing the clipper will not make the job faster but does increase the risk of injury and the need to go over the coat several times.”

How to clean dog clippers

You should clean your grooming clippers’ blades after each time you use them.

“There are several blade cleaners, such as H-42, that disinfect and help prevent surface rust from forming,” Schaefer said.

Try this H-42 dog grooming blade cleaner from Amazon for $12.50

To clean your clippers, use the blade brush that most clippers come with to remove anything stuck on the blade, then dip the teeth into the cleaner. “Dip just the teeth of the blade into the jar while the clipper is running on low,” Schaefer said. “Wipe the excess cleaner off of the blade with a paper towel and apply a drop of oil on the blade before turning the clipper off and removing the blade.”

Best dog clippers, according to a groomer

Here are some of the best dog grooming clippers you can buy, recommended by Schaefer.