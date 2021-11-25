The Best Dog Christmas Sweaters On Amazon
‘Tis the sweater season!
When your pup comes downstairs on Christmas morning to nose around inside his stocking, he should be dressed for the occasion, right? If you’re a super-extra dog parent who’s looking to get your pup in the Christmas spirit, Amazon has got you covered in the dog Christmas sweater department.
These warm and festive sweaters are great for dogs of all shapes and sizes and will definitely turn heads at this year’s Christmas party. From reindeer and snowflakes to plaid and stripes, there’s a Christmas-y sweater on this list that’s perfect for your dog to rock around the Christmas tree.
Here are the best dog Christmas sweaters on Amazon according to the reviews.
Your pup can play Rudolph on Christmas this year thanks to this adorable 3D sweater from BOBIBI. It’s made with soft acrylic-coated cotton yarn and features a pom-pom nose that stands out from the reindeer motif on the back. This Christmas sweater is great for small dogs and is available in sizes from extra-small through medium.
This dog Christmas sweater from Lanyar has been knitted in a classic reindeer pattern with snowflakes, hearts and chevrons. It comes in classic red and white and is available in sizes from extra-small up through 2XL.
Frosty the Snowman…! If that song plays on repeat in your household come Christmastime, then treat your dog to a Frosty-themed sweater with the NACOCO snowman sweater. Not only does it feature a knitted snowman, but there are also embroidered snowflakes and red and green stripes. So festive!
“Great Christmas sweater!” one pet parent wrote about the SCENEREAL dog Christmas sweater on Amazon. “Bought this for my dog for Christmas at Grandma's house and it was great! The material is stretchy and well made.” It comes with a hood and a knitted reindeer motif, and the colors make it great for both the Christmas season and the rest of winter.
Kuoser’s dog Christmas sweater on Amazon is perhaps the most perfect plaid sweater for the holiday season. The plaid pattern has all the Christmas-y colors you could want — red, green and gold — and the ribbed turtleneck makes the sweater look that much cozier. It comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to large.
The Blueberry Pet holiday dog sweaters come in three different vintage-inspired patterns, including a reindeer design, a stripe of snowflakes and a repeating snowflake stripe pattern. Each features a ribbed neck and armholes and leaves the belly free for playing and bathroom breaks.
Great for dogs both big and small, this sweater from Homimp comes in four festive colors that are a fun break from tradition. This navy one is fun for the entire winter season, as are the hot pink and beige versions of this snowflake sweater. All sweaters are machine washable and made from warm acrylic yarn.
This reindeer dog Christmas sweater on Amazon from Moorful has red and white stripes that make it look like a candy cane. It comes with an embroidered reindeer on the back, and according to one pet parent, it’s the best sweater they’ve ever bought for their dog. “This was a tiny bit tight at first, but within a day the shirt stretched (in a good way) to allow for better fit,” they wrote in their review. “The bottom side is far away from his tinkle zone, so there aren't any messes. The quality is well made … It really is a good sweater. People have stopped their cars to comment on him and his cute sweater.”
This bright and festive sweater from Blueberry Pet features pops of bright green that stand out in the traditional snowflake pattern. In this listing from Blueberry Pet, you can also check out a gray and orange reindeer sweater, as well as two adorable sweaters that come with hoods with pom-poms on them.
If your dog goes against the grain and doesn’t like to stick to a theme, this basic turtleneck sweater from KYEESE is great for Christmas and the rest of the winter season. It’s a cable knit dog sweater that leaves the belly area free and slips on easily over the head. It comes in cream, gray and pink and is available in sizes from extra-small up through 2XL.