Due to stock shortages and delivery delays, items may arrive later than usual. Be sure to order items while they're in stock!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When your pup comes downstairs on Christmas morning to nose around inside his stocking, he should be dressed for the occasion, right? If you’re a super-extra dog parent who’s looking to get your pup in the Christmas spirit, Amazon has got you covered in the dog Christmas sweater department.

These warm and festive sweaters are great for dogs of all shapes and sizes and will definitely turn heads at this year’s Christmas party. From reindeer and snowflakes to plaid and stripes, there’s a Christmas-y sweater on this list that’s perfect for your dog to rock around the Christmas tree.

Here are the best dog Christmas sweaters on Amazon according to the reviews.