The Coziest Dog Pajamas For Christmas Morning
’Tis the cuddliest time of the year 🎅🎄🐶
Christmas is basically the most magical morning of the year, between the sparkling tree, the smell of cookies baking in the oven and mugs of marshmallow-topped hot chocolate.
And of course, that should include the dogs in your family, too.
While you’re all sitting around the breakfast table, or tearing open presents, there’s nothing like being in your perfect Christmas onesies.
And obviously your pup deserves to get just as comfy.
Since you’re probably busy right now decorating every inch of your house in garland and tinsel, The Dodo decided to bring you an early Christmas present.
Here are some of the cutest and most Christmasy pajamas for your dog — yes, dog Christmas pajamas exist, and they’re absolutely adorable.
SCENEREAL Red Plaid Pet Pajamas
Your pup will be comfy and cozy on Christmas morning in this soft fleece classic plaid pattern.
KOOLTAIL Dog Pajamas
These cute and cozy pajamas have a leash hole so you can easily take your pup out between present openings.
Fitwarm Dear Santa I Can Explain 2-Pack
If your house is the kind that celebrates Christmas for well over a month, two pajama sets are a must — because Hallmark movie night, right!?
Snowflake Pajamas
Whether it’s a White Christmas or not, these snowflake pajamas will bring the cozy feeling you’re looking for.
Merry & Bright™ Green & White Stripes Pajamas
Nobody will be pouting when your pup is rocking these adorable pajamas.
Santa Dog Pajamas
These cute pajamas have your pup’s favorite things: Santa, Christmas trees, snowflakes and candy canes.
kyeese Dog Pajama Penguin Red Buffalo
Penguins on Christmas pajamas? This is the gift that keeps on giving.
Lanyar Christmas Holiday Pet Dogs Pajamas Clothes
These winter-themed pajamas are perfect for sneaking a bite of Christmas brunch.
The sweetest part of Christmas won’t be the candy canes — it’ll be the pup in the candy cane PJs.
Frisco Holiday Llama Cozy Fleece PJs
If you’re just as obsessed with llamas as you are with your pup, these PJs are for you.
Frisco Jolly Christmas Cozy Fleece PJs
There’s nothing more festive than pajamas with snowmen and Santas.
Frisco Reindeer Plaid Cozy Fleece PJs
Move over, Rudolph — there’s a new reindeer in town.
Frisco Snowy Nights Cozy Fleece PJs
These ultra cozy pajamas are made even cozier by their nighttime pattern.
Wagatude Red Plaid Dog Pajama
These cozy plaid pajamas are perfect for pups who love Christmas but aren’t trying to be too over-the-top.
Wagatude Red Plaid Pom Dog Pajama
These classic plaid pajamas are made even more adorable by that pom-pom hood.