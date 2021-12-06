Festive Christmas Dog Collars You Can Get On Amazon For The Holidays
For your holly-jolly dog.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Now that we’re fully in the holiday season, it’s time to start pulling out all your favorite Christmas decorations and wardrobe staples. And if your dog doesn’t have a collar to match your Christmas sweater, then it’s time to do a bit of pre-Christmas shopping.
The Dodo found a bunch of fun and festive Christmas dog collars that will definitely make your pup look like he’s ready for Santa. From plaids and snowflakes to gingerbread men and candy cane stripes, you’ll have a tough time picking your favorite pattern.
Here are the best Christmas dog collars from Amazon for the holiday season.
With over 10 holiday-themed designs to choose from, the Christmas collar from Blueberry Pet will make a statement no matter which design you choose. Each collar is decorated with a patterned fabric and accented with a removable charm, like a sprig of holly berries or a glittery snowflake.
If you’re looking for a collar that’s a bit more simple, Blueberry Pet also sells Christmas bow tie collars that each come with a removable bow tie in corresponding colors to the collar itself. “The design on this collar is absolutely beautiful — vibrant colors and even some gold stitching in there,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Oh, and who can resist a dapper bowtie on a doggo? I know I can't.”
Have two dogs who need some festivity during the holiday season? KUDES has you covered with the brand’s two-pack of plaid Christmas collars. One comes in a green plaid and the other is a red plaid, and they both have snowflakes painted on them.
The Christmas dog collar from Native Pup is a simple collar that comes in several fun holiday prints, like candy canes, Christmas trees, snowflakes, stripes and even a print that reads “Merry Christmas.” You can pick up one of these collars in either a small or large size.
ARING PET’s reindeer-print dog collar is a classy, stylish holiday accessory that comes with a removable bow tie in the same print. The buckle itself is a rose gold color, and it comes in sizes ranging from extra-small through extra-large. “I am so thrilled with this purchase!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I chose this one for the lovely holiday print (looks even better in person), but was pleasantly surprised with the fabulous quality!”
Keep it simple with red-and-white candy cane stripes featured on the Lionet Paws Christmas dog collar. This collar also comes with a matching removable bow tie and is easy to adjust thanks to the high-quality roll buckle. You can also pick this collar up in a snowflake, plaid or a blue snowman design.
Another simple Christmas collar is the red plaid one from Unique Style Paws. It comes with a removable bow tie and clips closed with a snap-on buckle. You can pick this collar up in sizes extra-extra-small up through extra-large.
This machine-washable, super-soft collar from Taglory comes in a few different holiday patterns, including this adorable gingerbread man design. “Buster looks so cute in it and is probably thanking us for making his first Christmas with us such a fun one!” one Amazon shopper from the UK wrote. “Buy it for your dog. He or she will look amazing and adorable.”
Spotted with Santa Claus, reindeer, stockings and presents, this festive collar from Mihqy screams Christmas. It comes in small, medium and large and features a sturdy plastic buckle and metal D-ring leash attachment.