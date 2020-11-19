You Can Get Your Pet Their Very Own Advent Calendar
Counting down the days to the best holiday ever and looking for creative ways to include your pet? Look no further.
These super adorable Advent calendars are just what you need to not only spruce up your holiday decor, but to get those dog tails wagging and those cats purring with excitement.
So here are the cutest Advent calendars on the internet — some come with their own treats or toys included, while others give you the chance to fill it with your pet’s own favorite treats (awesome for those with food allergies/sensitivities)!
Dog Christmas Advent Calendar w/ Christmas Ornament
This calendar is made for dogs and comes with up to four personalized ornaments.
Personalized Wooden Pet Advent Calendar Light Box
This sweet fill-your-own box for dogs or cats is filled with twinkling lights to give it that little extra sparkle of holiday magic.
Puppy Treat Tree Advent Calendar
This calendar comes in a variety of colors, and with or without treats. While it’s marketed toward dogs, it would work for cats too, and your pet will love it so much that it’ll *hopefully* distract her from destroying your real tree.
Supplement Advent Calendar
This calendar isn’t just another treat calendar — it’s great for your pup’s health, too! You can choose from four different supplement formulas to keep your pup in the holiday spirit well after the holidays.
Pet Treat Advent Calendar
This calendar not only has the option to come pre-filled with dog treats (buy it empty if you’re using it for a cat), but it’s also magnetic — so you can dress up the kitchen by keeping it on the fridge.
Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar for Cats
This calendar comes with tons of super yummy treats your cat will love.
The Best Advent Calendar in the World for Dogs
This calendar comes with treats — for your pup and a few for you, too!
Holiday Advent Dog Toy Calendar
Is your pup more of a toy lover than a treat lover? This calendar is filled with surprise holiday mini plushies that have your dog’s favorite thing ever: SQUEAKERS!
Primitives by Kathy Fabric Advent Calendar
Let everyone know how good your dog has been with this calendar. Because if it says it on the Advent calendar, it must be true … right?
'You-fill' Christmas Advent Calendar
You can put your pup’s favorite treats in this colorful — and affordable — calendar.
Dogs Christmas Advent Calendar
The wooden Advent calendar fits your pet’s favorite treats behind every beautiful carved-out door.
Merry & Bright™ Advent Calendar for Cats
It’s hard to get your cat excited, but a calendar filled with 25 different kinds of toys? That’ll do the trick.
Frisco Holiday 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs
Give your pup 12 days of fun with one new awesome toy in every drawer.