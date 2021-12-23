7 Best Car Barriers For A Safe (And Clean) Trip With Your Pup

At one point or another, you’ll need to travel with your pup in the car.

And whether you take road trips with your pup all the time or you’re just taking him to the dog park, you’ll want to make the experience as safe (and relatively clean) as possible.

To protect your car and keep your pup safe, dog car barriers can definitely do the job.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Sabrina Kong, a veterinarian at We Love Doodles, and Dr. Karen J. Riley, a veterinarian and founder of Ihavedogs, to find out the benefits of car barriers and how to find the best dog car barrier for you and your pup.

What’s a dog car barrier?



A dog car barrier is a blockade you put between your dog and the front seat to prevent your pup from distracting the driver.

Benefits of a dog car barrier



Dog car barriers not only keep you safe, but they can keep your pup relaxed in the car and keep your interiors clean. “Having a dog barrier comes with a wide range of benefits, and some of them outweigh the others,” Dr. Kong told The Dodo.

Prevents distracted driving



Dog car barriers are a great safety measure when traveling with dogs since they can keep your dog from stealing your attention away from the road.

“Having a dog barrier will reduce distraction while driving and ensure the safety of both you and your dog,” Dr. Riley told The Dodo.

This is especially important if your dog gets super excited in the car or just reallyyy wants to sit on your lap.

“Dog barriers can be handy when it comes to transporting a dog who’s active in the car,” Dr. Kong said. “It decreases the chance of a car accident.”

Having a dog car barrier can also protect your dog in case of an accident. “If you have to brake hard, a dog barrier will eliminate the possibility of your dog flying over the front seat or hitting the dashboard,” Dr. Riley said.

Reduces anxiety



“Some dogs can be pretty agitated and anxious in the car, and having a barrier provides them with a safe place they can rest in during the drive,” Dr. Kong said.

You might see your dog become less anxious in the car once he spends more time in his designated area.

“It also helps reduce anxiety in your dog if they get familiar with the location,” Dr. Riley said.

Protects car interiors



Since car barriers can keep dogs restricted to one area, they can prevent messes and damage to the other parts of the car. “For the car owners with new upholstery in the car, car barriers mean peace of mind as they protect dogs from scratching and ruining it,” Dr. Kong said.

Dog car barriers that double as car seat covers (like dog hammocks) are especially effective at keeping your interiors safe and clean.

Types of dog car barriers



Here are some common types of dog car barriers to consider:

Front seat barriers: These are secured behind the driver and passenger seats of the car and can be made out of mesh or a grid-like metal cage.

These are secured behind the driver and passenger seats of the car and can be made out of mesh or a grid-like metal cage. Hammock barriers: These are large pieces of usually water-resistant material that cover your car seats and block off access to the front of the vehicle.

These are large pieces of usually water-resistant material that cover your car seats and block off access to the front of the vehicle. Cargo barriers: They block off the cargo area so your pup can hang out in the back of a station wagon or SUV. Like front seat barriers, cargo barriers can be made out of mesh or a metal cage.

They block off the cargo area so your pup can hang out in the back of a station wagon or SUV. Like front seat barriers, cargo barriers can be made out of mesh or a metal cage. Cargo liners: This is a piece of usually water-resistant material that lines your cargo area and blocks off access to other areas of the car.

How to find the best dog car barrier



Here are some things to consider when looking for the best dog car barrier for you and your pup:

Location



Before purchasing a dog car barrier, you’ll need to figure out which part of your car you want to confine your pup to.

If you’re OK with your dog hanging out anywhere in the car except the driver and passenger seats, a front seat barrier works. If you want to confine your pup to one row of seats, then opt for a hammock.

If you want your pup to hang out in the back of your station wagon or SUV, you’ll want a cargo barrier.

Function



Since some car barriers can double as car seat covers, like with hammocks and liners, you’ll want to decide if that’s an attribute you want in your barrier. If not, simple mesh or metal blockades work perfectly fine.

Some barriers also come with compartments for organization so you can hold your pup’s travel supplies. This can be a huge bonus if you take trips with your pup often.

Strength



“When choosing a car barrier for dogs, make sure you choose one that will be sturdy enough to restrain your dog,” Dr. Riley said. “Choosing [a] premium-quality barrier will help ensure that they don't get scratches or tears.”

If your pup is large and active, choosing a strong car barrier is especially important. In general, “mesh barriers are good for small, inactive dogs,” Dr. Kong said. However, there are some super strong mesh barriers available.

Size of your car



If you have a larger car, like an SUV or a hatchback, using a cargo barrier or liner will give your pup a larger area to hang out in, which is good if your pup is big.

“Cargo barriers, which are designed to be carried in the cargo area of your vehicle, are best suited for larger and more active dogs,” Dr. Kong said.

Keep in mind that cargo barriers won’t work in smaller vehicles, though.

Dog hammocks are a great option for any sized car (and they can keep your seats clean, too). “Hammock barriers would be perfect for most dogs,” Dr. Kong said.