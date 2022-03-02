The Best Dog Beds For Any Camping Trip

If you like camping, taking your dog with you can make it even more fun. What’s better than spending some quality time outside with your pup?

And while you’re packing up to head out on your trip, one thing you might not realize you should bring is a dog camping bed — but it’s actually a great idea to have one.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog camping beds you can buy to help you and your pup have an even better camping experience (and a good night’s sleep).

Should I get my dog a camping bed?

As much as you love your dog, you might not be all that comfortable having him in your tiny sleeping bag with you. And since his regular bed will most likely be hard to pack up and carry, a portable camping bed is a great option.

Some dogs can get stressed out when traveling, so getting your pup his own bed for camping trips is also a good way to make him feel comfortable and relaxed, since he’ll have his familiar bed with him on every trip.

How to find the best dog camping bed

When you’re looking for the perfect camping bed for your pup, here’s what you should keep in mind:

Size — You’ll want a bed that can fit your dog and that’s compact enough to be able to carry around with you.

Packable — A bed that can be easily folded or rolled will make your packing go much more smoothly.

The bed will most likely be on the ground and will get dirt and grass on it, so make sure it's made of a material that's easy to clean and machine washable.

Durability — The bed will have to withstand rain, wind, sticks and your dog’s nails, so a bed made of durable material will last longer.

Warmth — If you’re camping in the fall or winter, you should get a bed that will keep your dog warm, while a lightweight bed will be fine for warmer weather camping trips.