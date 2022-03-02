The Best Dog Beds For Any Camping Trip
These dog beds are so cozy 🏕
If you like camping, taking your dog with you can make it even more fun. What’s better than spending some quality time outside with your pup?
And while you’re packing up to head out on your trip, one thing you might not realize you should bring is a dog camping bed — but it’s actually a great idea to have one.
The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog camping beds you can buy to help you and your pup have an even better camping experience (and a good night’s sleep).
- Best packable dog camping bed: Furhaven Cozy Pet Beds for Small, Medium, and Large Dogs
- Best elevated dog camping bed: YEP HHO Large Elevated Folding Pet Bed
- Best sleeping bag for dogs: KUDES Dog Sleeping Bag
- Warmest dog camping bed: Birdsong The Original Cuddle Pouch Pet Bed
- Best memory foam dog camping bed: PETMAKER 37x24 Rollup Portable Dog Bed with Memory Foam
Should I get my dog a camping bed?
As much as you love your dog, you might not be all that comfortable having him in your tiny sleeping bag with you. And since his regular bed will most likely be hard to pack up and carry, a portable camping bed is a great option.
Some dogs can get stressed out when traveling, so getting your pup his own bed for camping trips is also a good way to make him feel comfortable and relaxed, since he’ll have his familiar bed with him on every trip.
How to find the best dog camping bed
When you’re looking for the perfect camping bed for your pup, here’s what you should keep in mind:
- Size — You’ll want a bed that can fit your dog and that’s compact enough to be able to carry around with you.
- Packable — A bed that can be easily folded or rolled will make your packing go much more smoothly.
- Ease of cleaning — The bed will most likely be on the ground and will get dirt and grass on it, so make sure it’s made of a material that’s easy to clean and machine washable.
- Durability — The bed will have to withstand rain, wind, sticks and your dog’s nails, so a bed made of durable material will last longer.
- Warmth — If you’re camping in the fall or winter, you should get a bed that will keep your dog warm, while a lightweight bed will be fine for warmer weather camping trips.
Best dog camping beds
This dog camping bed rolls up to make it super easy to carry with you on your trip, plus it even comes with its own packable bag. The quilting and high-loft polyester filling will keep your pup comfy, and there are three colors to choose from: aqua, red and blue, and camouflage and orange. And it’s machine washable, so it’ll be easy to clean when you get home.
This dog bed is ideal for camping in the summer since the mesh fabric and elevated design allow air to flow through to make sure your pup doesn’t overheat. It’s also perfect for dogs who have arthritis because it keeps their achy joints off the hard ground. There’s no assembly required, and the bed easily folds up so you can pack it to take with you camping.
Your pup will be so cozy in this sleeping bag that’s made of polyester with a fleece lining. It’s waterproof, so it can be used in any weather, and it’s compact and portable. Just roll it up into the included storage bag to carry it with you.
This hooded dog bed cave’s made of a soft and fluffy polyester fabric that’ll keep your pup extra warm. The bottom is non-slip and waterproof, so it’s perfect to use outside. Plus, you won’t have to worry about a mess because you can toss the bed and the cushion cover in the washing machine.
Your dog won’t even realize he’s camping when he’s sleeping on this memory foam dog bed. One side is made of faux fur to keep your pup comfy, and the other is canvas that’s easy to clean and durable, even if it’s on top of rocks and sticks. It rolls up with fasteners and a handle so you can take it with you wherever you go.
