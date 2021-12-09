7 Dog-Themed Calendars To Keep You Organized In 2022
Get the cutest desk ever 💕
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
It’s hard to believe that 2021 is already coming to an end. But when one year ends, you have something major to look forward to — cracking open a fresh, new calendar.
And if you’re a dog lover, then you’re probably all about finding the best dog-themed calendar out there every time January rolls around. But lucky for you, this year, The Dodo did the heavy lifting and came up with some great options you’ll totally adore.
Check out these awesome dog calendars for 2022.
Created by the now-iconic DogShaming.com, the “Dog Shaming” desk calendar gives you a daily photo of a dog who’s gotten into hilariously good trouble. “I get it every year,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Very funny.”
Just like 2021’s bestselling desk calendar, the 2022 version of “365 Dogs” features a real-life dog who was entered into the 2021 Dog Calendar Contest. Each photo is paired with a training tip, dog fact or a quote that aptly describes what loving a dog’s all about.
Ever wonder what your dog’s thinking? This 2022 day-to-day desk calendar gives you insight into what’s going on inside your pup’s head. Each of the 365 pages features a funny dog comment and an illustration to help you start each day with a smile.
Based on the much-loved @dog_rates Twitter and Instagram accounts, the “WeRateDogs 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar” is packed with pups who have been expertly rated on a 10-point scale for your entertainment. And spoiler alert: Most dogs exceed the maximum of 10.
Each month of the “Blue Dog 2022 Wall Calendar” features an iconic Blue Dog illustration from George Rodrigues, first made famous in the 1990s. “I look forward to purchasing this calendar every year,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The pictures are bright and colorful.”
Filled with cute illustrations and funny captions, both done by Dan DiPaolo, the “Go Fetch It Yourself” wall calendar will give you a chuckle on the first of every month of 2022. And you can feel good about using it too — this calendar is printed on Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper and printed with soy-based inks.
If you’ve got a sense of humor, then you’ll love the “Pooping Pooches” calendar. All 12 months within this wall calendar come with a corresponding photo of a pooping dog — simple, silly and perfect for anyone who loves a good gag gift (no pun intended).