The Best Dog Brushes On Amazon For All Kinds Of Coats
Soft, smooth and shiny.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Grooming your dog at home can be a fun way to bond with him and even alleviate stress for both you and your pup. And when you have the right tools, the brushing experience gets better for everyone involved.
With so many different styles of dog brushes out there, it can be hard to narrow down which one will work best for your situation. Luckily, The Dodo didn’t just find the best dog brushes on Amazon, but also rounded up all types of useful brushes to use depending on your dog’s coat and skin situation.
With over 34,700 five-star reviews, dog parents say that the Pet Neat grooming brush gets the deshedding job done like no other brush they’ve tried. Whether your pup has short or long hair, you’ll see incredible results after using this stainless steel brush, which removes up to 95 percent of dead hair, tangles and mats.
“This thing is a GODSEND,” one pet parent wrote about the SleekEZ deshedding grooming tool. “The first time I ran this along our monster shedder, so much fur flew off of her I was in shock … I kept looking at my pup to see if she was in pain, and she just plopped down in front of me with her eyes closing slightly, like I was giving her a massage.” Loose hair collects in the jagged blade and falls out without you having to physically clean it.
The dual length teeth in the Poodle Pet detangling comb demat, detangle and brush your dog’s hair smooth all at once. And the slim design of the comb makes this a great option for brushing longer fur, especially fur prone to matting.
The Hertzko slicker dog brush on Amazon removes tangles, dander and loose hair gently with its super-fine metal teeth. And you no longer have to worry about how you’re going to clean the fur out from between the bristles — the Hertzko brush comes with a self-cleaning mechanism that shoves the hair off with a single click of a button. Over 44,700 pet parents love this thing and have ditched all other brushes for good.
One side of the Hartz combo detangling brush features stainless steel bristles that break down mats and remove loose hair. And the other side features nylon bristles that smooth out your dog’s coat and redistribute his natural oils to soothe skin and restore shine.
The soft-bristle brush by Hertzko removes loose fur while massaging your dog’s skin with the plastic-coated nubbed ends. This is a great brush for dogs who have sensitive skin, and as one pet parent wrote, their old metal brush was to blame for their dog’s skin irritation. “I bought this brush for the groomer to use instead,” they wrote. “The groomer started using it AND a medicated shampoo, and after almost a year of infection, the infection cleared. This brush is gentle, but STILL brushes effectively.”
Mats and tangles are no match for the GoPets dematting comb, featuring a two-sided rake that removes mats with one side and loose undercoat with the other. The rounded edges of the teeth make it a good tool to use for dogs with long hair and sensitive skin.
The soft rubber nubs on one side of the Crbn short hair dog brush attract loose short hairs and massage your dog’s skin in the process. It’s a great tool to use while shampooing, and the other side features nylon bristles that redistribute your dog’s natural skin oils, helping to soothe irritated or dry skin.
“Buy this brush,” one five-star reviewer said of the BioSilk eco-friendly grooming brush on Amazon. Not only is the handle made with plant-based materials, but the way the brush is constructed allows it to perfectly contour to your dog’s body. “The construction of this brush is unique as the interior part is springy. It is probably a small thing, but the brush stays in constant contact with their fur.”