We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you have someone in your life who’s a dog lover and proud of it, then you’re probably always on the hunt to find gifts that suit their dog-obsessed personality.

The Dodo found a bunch of really sweet and affordable dog-themed bracelets that should definitely be on your radar for gift giving — and chances are, if you’re also a dog lover, you’ll want to pick one of them up for yourself, too.

Check out these cute and stylish dog bracelets that are all under $50.