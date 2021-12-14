The Sweetest Dog Bracelets To Gift To Any Dog Lover
And they're all under $50.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you have someone in your life who’s a dog lover and proud of it, then you’re probably always on the hunt to find gifts that suit their dog-obsessed personality.
The Dodo found a bunch of really sweet and affordable dog-themed bracelets that should definitely be on your radar for gift giving — and chances are, if you’re also a dog lover, you’ll want to pick one of them up for yourself, too.
Check out these cute and stylish dog bracelets that are all under $50.
The inside of this customizable bracelet reads, “You were my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye,” and on the outside, you can choose from a huge selection of pet names within the Amazon listing to have engraved. “I just lost my little guy on 10/24, and when I saw this bracelet I knew I had to have it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “[No] one but me will know what the inside says; that saying is important to me and means something to me.”
Available in both a gold and silver finish, the Alex and Ani “Paw Prints of Love” bangle has a simple paw print charm with a heart-shaped crystal inside. It’s subtle enough to wear on its own and looks great combined with an Alex and Ani bangle collection.
Love the look of a charm bracelet that’s been curated over time? This dog bracelet on Amazon from Infinity Collection is just that. It contains a bunch of different shaped dog-themed charms with an adorable paw print pendant in the middle. And with 2 inches of adjustable chain, it will fit wrists both big and small.
“Beautiful bracelet,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the MIZZE Made for Luck paw print bracelet. “Great gift for pet lovers. Nice gift for both women and men. The leather string is good quality.” This design is also fully adjustable, making it a great buy for dog lovers of all ages and genders.
The cuff bracelet from FEELMEM comes in both silver and rose gold stainless steel, and each bangle has the inscription “When I needed a hand I found your paw.” The metal is hypoallergenic and can be bent slightly to fit smaller or larger wrists.
The main charm on the adjustable bangle from Infinity Collection reads, “You Had Me At Woof,” which all dog parents know is more than accurate. It’s made in the same style as classic Alex and Ani bracelets, so you can add it to your stack or wear it on its own. “Love this bracelet,” one reviewer wrote. “Pretty and love the dog charms. Bought for a dog-lover friend of mine. She loves it.”
You and your BFF can match when you both wear pieces from this matching set from Pettsie. You get an adjustable friendship bracelet that has the same fabric pattern as your pup’s collar-and-bandana combo. Over 300 people love this set and say the quality and patterns are top notch.
On the inside of this cuff bracelet from JoycuFF is an inscription that reads, “I’ll meet you at the rainbow bridge,” making this a great gift for a dog parent who just lost their BFF. JoycuFF promises that this cuff won’t ever tarnish or corrode and is made from hypoallergenic, medical-grade stainless steel.
Available in a variety of different metallic finishes, the projection necklace from Ironctic places a secret photo of your choosing in the gem in the center of the paw print charm. When light shines through the gem, you’ll see your image and an “I love you” message projected on any surface in front of you.
This elasticated chakra bracelet is designed with porous lava rock that allows you to infuse your favorite essential oils into the beads for an all-day aromatherapy treatment. The seven colorful beads each represent a chakra, and the center paw print charm is a fun reminder of your love for dogs.