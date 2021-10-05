The Cutest Dog Bow Ties On Amazon
So dapper!
If you think your dog can’t get much cuter, you probably haven’t seen him in a bow tie yet.
Whether you’re planning a formal event that your pup will attend or looking for an everyday accessory to make him even more handsome, there are so many cute dog bow ties out there to choose from. The Dodo rounded up a variety of highly-rated dog bow ties on Amazon so you and your pup can play dress-up whenever you want.
Good luck picking just one!
Can’t pick a favorite color or want to be prepared for any occasion? Then it may be worth making an investment in the massive 50-piece KANGLE collection of dog bow ties. You get an assortment of every color of the rainbow, and each bow tie is fully adjustable from 7.5 inches up to 14 inches long.
If you’re looking for something a little more spicy, this collection of 40 patterned dog bow ties on Amazon from Segarty gives you a ton of patterns and colors to pick from. You’ll get bow ties in plaid, stripes, polka dots, animal prints and more. And all are adjustable up to 17 inches long.
Each Lionet Paws dog collar from this Amazon listing comes with a matching detachable bow tie — and over 7,100 pet parents can’t stand how cute they are. “OK, so I have bought ALL of their bow ties,” one wrote. “They are so well made and sturdy, and affordable! Everyone compliments them.”
Available in three different plaid patterns and in sizes from XXS to XL, the bow tie collars from Unique Style Paws are excellent accessories for the holiday season. The bow ties easily slip off the adjustable collars, meaning your dog gets two looks with one purchase.
BANMODER also sells a variety pack of assorted dog bow ties on Amazon. In this 10-piece collection, you get a handful of plaid, gingham and houndstooth bow ties in a selection of fun, bright colors. “I love these bowties so far!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are cloth and feel more expensive than they are.”
Is your dog headed to a formal event? Then dress him in this classy collared bow tie from ZTON. You can pick one up with a black bow tie and white collar (for black-tie affairs), or go for a more casual look with a plaid bowtie or even a red one with yellow shirt collar.
Vaburs has also created a cute line of plaid dog bow ties available on Amazon — you can grab one in small, medium or large, and the bowtie portion is removable from the adjustable collar. These bow tie collars come in orange, blue, green, red and black plaid, and all of them are cute as a button.
If you’re looking for more quirky prints, Elegant Little Tail has you covered. The brand offers an adorable universe-print collar-and-bow-tie combo, as well as several floral prints that are perfect for any upcoming garden party.