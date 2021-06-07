At first thought, dog boots might seem kind of funny. But if you think about it more, dog boots just make sense.

Having your dog wear booties not only stops chapped, cracked paw pads in their tracks (literally), but shoes can help her gain traction on slippery floors, lessen the chance of injury when walking on rough terrain and even stop your dog from leaving claw marks on hardwood.

So, if you’re in the market for a great new pair of dog boots for one reason or another, check out the highest-rated boots currently on Amazon. Your dog will thank you for saving her paws from discomfort.