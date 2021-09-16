As a parent, you want to do everything possible to feed your kids’ curiosity and interests. So if your child is obsessed with all things dogs, then filling their bookcase with dog-themed books is a great way to both give into their dog craze and nurture an interest in reading.

The Dodo found a bunch of best-selling dog books for kids of all ages, from picture books and easy readers up through elementary-school-level chapter books.

No matter their age, there’s a book on this list for your dog-loving kid.