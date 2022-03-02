The Best Dog Blow Dryers To Give Your Pup A Good Hair Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

A blow dryer for your dog may seem like a splurge, but dog blow dryers are actually really useful, especially for grooming a dog with a ton of fur.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog blow dryers to make sure your pup always has a good hair day.

Benefits of a dog blow dryer

While using a towel to dry your dog is good enough in some cases, there are a lot of benefits to using a dog blow dryer.

Blow dryers are useful for dogs with a lot of fur. Dogs with long or thick hair can take a really long time to dry off, and that can become a problem if moisture gets trapped in their fur, which can lead to issues like hot spots or matted fur.

Regular blow dryers are usually too hot for dogs, so your pup could get overheated or burned if you use your hair dryer. And a human blow dryer will take a long time to dry your dog because it doesn’t have enough blowing power and the nozzle is too small to dry all her fur. While dog towels can be good for small dogs or dogs with short hair, dogs with long fur may need some extra help.

Plus, your dog will be extra fluffy.

How to find the best dog blow dryer

Here’s what to look for when buying a blow dryer for your dog:

Heat and speed settings — Small dogs need a lower heat setting, while bigger dogs need more blowing power to dry all their fur. You can also turn it to a lower speed if your pup gets scared of the sound.

Nozzles — Most dryers come with multiple nozzles so you can customize your grooming.

Length of hose and power cord — A long hose and power cord are useful so you can move around freely while you’re drying your dog.

How to use a dog blow dryer

Once you have your dog blow dryer, here are the steps to take to use it on your pup:

Pick a place that can be easily cleaned (like the bathroom or outside), or put down towels, since your dog’s fur might fly everywhere.

Put the blow dryer on the lowest speed and heat settings to start.

Avoid pointing the nozzle directly at your dog as you dry so she doesn’t get too hot or burned.

Brush your dog’s fur as you dry (like you would brush your hair while blow drying) to help it dry faster and to remove knots from long hair.

Don’t blow air on any sensitive areas, like your dog’s face, eyes, nose, mouth or ears. Also avoid any other areas that have thin fur.