The Best Dog Blankets On Amazon
Though most pet parents are willing to share their favorite blanket with their pup, sometimes you just want to avoid the tug-of-war. (Or getting all that dog hair everywhere.)
Fortunately there are lots of great dog-friendly blankets you can buy, including some with special features — like waterproof protection for your furniture.
The Dodo found the highest-rated dog blankets on Amazon to help you narrow down the best options.
Available in sizes from small to jumbo, the Furrybaby dog blanket on Amazon has over 14,700 five-star reviews from pet parents who say this thing is super soft and so fluffy, and that their dogs can’t get enough of it. “Perfect. Just perfect,” one pet parent wrote. “Wow … what a lovely way to keep my tiny dog warm and happy.”
This pill-resistant premium dog blanket from PetFusion is durable enough to keep your furniture safe, while plush enough to keep your dog warm and cozy. It features two different colors (one on either side), and each side provides your pet with soft comfort.
The faux-fur dog blanket from Best Friends by Sheri is so lush and expensive-looking that you’ll want one for your own bed. You can grab it in one of the seven colors available, and pick one of two sizes, and despite its luxurious look, this blanket is machine-washable and dryer-safe.
The self-warming dog blanket from Furhaven has a layer of mylar fabric that traps and reflects your dog’s body heat and keeps him toasty. Plus, the terry cloth exterior fabric is lined with a waterproof backing to keep your furniture safe in case an accident should happen.
You can pick up six of these Cosmart fleece dog blankets on Amazon so you never have to worry about your pup going without if you need to throw one in the wash. They come in three different sizes, and while they’re thin enough to fit in crates and dog beds, the fleece material keeps dogs perfectly warm without the added bulk.
The double-sided velvet texture of these Luciphia blankets, which come in a set of three, are extremely soft to the touch and will keep your pup nice and toasty. “They aren't kidding when they say super soft and fluffy!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My dog loves these little blankets, but I might like them more … they are SO soft and comfy.” They’re the perfect size for puppies or smaller dogs.
The “WickQuick” technology used in the Pet Parents Pawtect waterproof blanket keeps slobber, urine and water off your furniture by quickly absorbing any liquids into the leak-proof blanket’s core. You can just wash it as usual in the washing machine, and then you’re good to go for more mess-free cuddling.
The PETMAKER dog blanket on Amazon is reversible and waterproof and features one side that is plush to the touch and another made of a faux-sherpa material. No matter which side your pet prefers, each will absorb any mess, and the entire thing can be machine washed.
“These little blankets are very nice,” one pet parent wrote about the AK KYC blankets, which come in a pack of six. “My pooches will be wrapped in comfort and warmth on cold NH nights. I'm quite pleased with these.” Each blanket is made with cozy fleece and patterned with a fun paw-print design.