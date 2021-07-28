10 Birthday-Themed Toys To Give Your Pup The Best Day Ever

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though you definitely don’t need a special occasion to treat your dog to a new toy, celebrating his birthday gives you a great excuse to pick him up a new plush (or 10).

The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest dog birthday toys online that will take your pup’s birthday party from good to great. And after the cake and ice cream are gone, your BFF will have these toys to carry the party into the next year ahead.