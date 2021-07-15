11 Dog Birthday Outfits That Will Let Everyone Know It's His Special Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Ringing in your dog’s birthday is fun no matter how you choose to celebrate. But going all out with dog-friendly cake, ice cream and presents can make the day so much more special. And, of course, an adorable dog birthday outfit ups the cuteness factor by a lot.

So if you’re looking to dress your BFF for the occasion, The Dodo found some great dog birthday outfits online that are both party-appropriate and photo-ready. From bandanas, to hats, to tutus, your dog will enter into their next year in style.