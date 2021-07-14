2 min read
They Actually Make Invitations Just For Dog Birthdays
You’re throwing a birthday party for your pup! Sure, you could just text or email your friends and family about your dog’s upcoming birthday celebration. But sending out classic snail mail invites has a certain charm — and besides, your birthday pup deserves an all-out bash (paper invites included).
The Dodo found some of the cutest, highest-rated dog birthday invitations online that will get your friend group (and their pups) excited for your dog’s big day.
Simple, cute and sturdy, these dog birthday invitations from M&H offer the perfect pre-party pun to get your guests in the spirit. You get 20 invitations and matching envelopes, and the cards’ matte finish makes them great for all pen types. “Loved these for my dog’s birthday party!” one five-star customer wrote.
This invite doesn’t feature just one dog pun, but two! The “Come. Sit. Stay.” invitations have the cutest little pup pictured on the front with a cake on her head, and have plenty of space for you to add in the details of your party. In one review titled, “Calling all ‘extra’ dog owners,” a five-star customer wrote, “I LOVED these invitations. Super cute!”
This adorable set of eight dog party invitations with envelopes from BirthdayExpress features pink paw prints inside and out and cute pics of pups on the front. They’re great for your pup’s birthday or any dog-themed celebration. “I received compliments on how cute the invitation was,” one five-star customer wrote.
These invitations from Amanda Creations come in full color on both sides and give you plenty of space to fill in the details for your party. You get 20 invitations and matching envelopes, as well as a set of stickers so you don’t have to go through the ickiness of sealing the envelopes. “Very good quality and the envelopes are sturdy and thick,” one customer wrote.
These invites from Big Dot of Happiness are high-quality foldover invitations that come in a set of eight (with matching envelopes). There’s even an extra little illustrated pup waiting for your guests on the inside of the card.
These pug-themed dog birthday invitations come in a pack of 25. They’re made of hefty cardstock and printed in the U.S., and have colorful illustrations on both the front and back. “These invitations were perfect and so cute!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I loved that they weren't super expensive but they looked like they were. The cardstock is thick and the envelopes were good as well. Also, the stickers that came with it were adorable and I didn't have to lick envelopes!”
Another great option for dog birthday invitations is this set of 20 assorted blank greeting cards from The Best Card Company. Each card features a funny photo of a dog taken from below, and all the pics are cute enough that your guests may want to hang them on the wall. “Love these fun cards,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Recipients love them too!”
The gang’s all here in these birthday party invites from Desert Cactus. In each pack of invitations, you’ll receive 10 fill-in-the-blank cards and matching envelopes. Each invite is printed on thick cardstock and features double-sided illustrations. “I'm having my doggo’s birthday party in May and I was SO excited to fill these out,” one pet parent wrote. “They are super cute and I love them haha. The cards are thick as well!”
If you’d rather add a DIY element to your dog birthday invitations, check out these blank greeting cards from The Best Card Company. Each card features a fun pup-themed illustration and is blank inside so you can add whatever details you want. “They came in a small plastic box bundled safely so none were damaged or bent on arrival. Cardstock is of great quality. They held gel, ink and even Sharpie perfectly without any bleeding or running,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This is my second set of notecards ordered from this company and they are absolutely the best!”
This pack of Puppy Dog Pals party supplies not only includes 15 invitation cards, but also a “Happy Birthday” banner, a cake topper, 24 cupcake toppers and 18 balloons with pup characters on them. You basically get the entire party in a box. “Amazing value!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Puppy Dog Pals decorations are very hard to find. This package had a little bit of everything. Came quick, really colorful, great quality. Definitely recommend!”
This pack of 16 invites features a cute dog cartoon on the front and a blank, lined inside so you can customize your invitation. “These were adorable and left you the freedom to write what you want in the invite,” one happy customer wrote. “They were a hit with all the pet parents!”
