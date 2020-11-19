Dog Bathrobes Are A Thing And You Know You Need One

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Bath time might not be every dog's favorite activity — but they can all get behind snuggling up warm and cozy after it's over.

And if there’s one thing that can wrap a dog in coziness, it’s a robe.

Dog bathrobes are amazing for so many reasons — like how they help dry your dog off after a bath even if they usually run away from a towel, and how they can make sure your pup stays warm when they’re wet in the middle of winter.

Plus they just look really, really adorable.

Whatever the use, these are some of the cuddliest and most absorbent bathrobes to help your dog dry even quicker — even if he’s running around doing post-bath zoomies.

Gold Crown Dog Bathrobe