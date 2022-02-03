The Best Dog Bathtubs For Grooming At Home

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you spend even more time cleaning your bathroom than you do cleaning your dog every time you give him a bath, then you might want to consider getting a dog bathtub.

Dog tubs can be really useful when bathing your pup since they can make it a way easier and less stressful process.

Here’s what you need to know about dog bathtubs — from why they’re the best to how to find a good one. Plus, The Dodo rounded up some of the best sturdy, non-slip dog tubs that’ll fit every size of pup.

Benefits of a dog bathtub

There are lots of benefits to bathing your dog in his very own bathtub.

If you have a large dog, your tub might not be big enough to wash him, which can make bathing him really difficult. A dog bathtub can fit larger pups comfortably so he doesn’t have to squeeze into a tiny tub.

Dog tubs usually have a grippy surface, so they’re also great for dogs who hate sliding around during their baths.

Using a dog bathtub can actually be more comfortable for you, too, since many are elevated or can be placed on a raised surface, which means you don’t have to bend over or kneel on the floor like you do with a regular tub.

Plus, you’ll keep your bathroom and tub clean and free from dog hair, which is always a bonus.

How to find the best dog bathtub

Look for these attributes when picking out a bathtub for your dog:

Size — Pick a tub that can comfortably fit your dog.

Weight limit — Be sure to check the weight limit of the tub.

Sturdiness — Make sure the bathtub’s super sturdy.

Height — Choose a bathtub that’s a good height for you so you’ll be comfortable grooming your dog.

Non-slip — The floor of the bathtub should be non-slip so your pup doesn’t slide around, which can reduce his anxiety and prevent him from getting hurt.

Tether or leash hook — A tether or leash hook can be helpful to keep your dog in place.

Ease of cleaning — The tub should be easy for you to clean since your dog will probably get hair (and maybe dirt) all over it.

Ease of storage — Many tubs are collapsible so they won’t take up a ton of room in your house.