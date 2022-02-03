The Best Dog Bathtubs For Grooming At Home
If you spend even more time cleaning your bathroom than you do cleaning your dog every time you give him a bath, then you might want to consider getting a dog bathtub.
Dog tubs can be really useful when bathing your pup since they can make it a way easier and less stressful process.
Here’s what you need to know about dog bathtubs — from why they’re the best to how to find a good one. Plus, The Dodo rounded up some of the best sturdy, non-slip dog tubs that’ll fit every size of pup.
Benefits of a dog bathtub
There are lots of benefits to bathing your dog in his very own bathtub.
If you have a large dog, your tub might not be big enough to wash him, which can make bathing him really difficult. A dog bathtub can fit larger pups comfortably so he doesn’t have to squeeze into a tiny tub.
Dog tubs usually have a grippy surface, so they’re also great for dogs who hate sliding around during their baths.
Using a dog bathtub can actually be more comfortable for you, too, since many are elevated or can be placed on a raised surface, which means you don’t have to bend over or kneel on the floor like you do with a regular tub.
Plus, you’ll keep your bathroom and tub clean and free from dog hair, which is always a bonus.
How to find the best dog bathtub
Look for these attributes when picking out a bathtub for your dog:
- Size — Pick a tub that can comfortably fit your dog.
- Weight limit — Be sure to check the weight limit of the tub.
- Sturdiness — Make sure the bathtub’s super sturdy.
- Height — Choose a bathtub that’s a good height for you so you’ll be comfortable grooming your dog.
- Non-slip — The floor of the bathtub should be non-slip so your pup doesn’t slide around, which can reduce his anxiety and prevent him from getting hurt.
- Tether or leash hook — A tether or leash hook can be helpful to keep your dog in place.
- Ease of cleaning — The tub should be easy for you to clean since your dog will probably get hair (and maybe dirt) all over it.
- Ease of storage — Many tubs are collapsible so they won’t take up a ton of room in your house.
Best dog bathtubs
If you want to splurge on a professional-level bathtub for your dog, try this one. It’s made of rust-resistant stainless steel that will last for a long time, no matter how often you have to bathe your dog. There’s a ramp for your pup to walk right into the tub, and the floor is adjustable, so you can customize it to fit your dog’s size (or if you have more than one dog, it’s great for different sized pups).
If your dog likes swimming, you can try using a dog pool to make bath time fun for him. This pool is foldable, so it’s easy to store and is portable. Plus, it has a drain and a hose connector to make it super simple to use. It’s slip-resistant and made of tough PVC.
This dog bathtub’s perfect for small- to medium-sized pups. The tub is made of heavy-duty plastic, and the legs are stainless steel, so it’ll be sturdy enough to hold your dog. There’s a leveler that makes it easy to use on uneven surfaces, so you can use it pretty much anywhere.
This bathtub can hold up to 125 pounds, so it’s great for large dogs. And even though it’s big, it won’t take up a ton of space because the tub comes in two pieces and the legs are removable. The rubber bottom and leash restraint will keep your pup stable in the tub, and the back of the bathtub is open so he can easily get in without you having to lift him.